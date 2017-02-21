Feb 21, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Vincent Kompany ruled out of AS Monaco clash

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany during training on September 12, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola confirms that Vincent Kompany will miss the first leg of their Champions League tie against Monaco with a leg injury.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Vincent Kompany will not feature in his side's Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco on Tuesday.

The City skipper suffered his latest injury setback last week when he picked up a leg problem, forcing him to miss Saturday's goalless draw with Huddersfield Town in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Kompany will now miss a second game with the injury, but Guardiola reiterated that it is not a serious problem and expects to have the Belgian available for the return match against Huddersfield next Tuesday.

"Vincent Kompany is not ready for tomorrow. I think it's won't be longer. The Huddersfield game he will be ready," he told reporters.

Guardiola also confirmed that Gael Clichy is a doubt for the match, adding: "Clichy had a problem in the back, it is much better. I don't know if he will be ready for tomorrow."

Kompany's injury problems this season have limited him to just 127 minutes of action across all competitions since October.

Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
