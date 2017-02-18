Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
Vincent Kompany suffers leg injury

Vincent Kompany is down injured during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reveals that Vincent Kompany has picked up a leg injury, but insists that it is not serious.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Vincent Kompany is suffering from a leg injury, but insists that the problem is not a serious one.

The City skipper has been dogged by injuries once again this season, managing just 127 minutes of action since October across all competitions.

Kompany was expected to play some part in City's 0-0 FA Cup draw with Huddersfield Town this afternoon, but Guardiola confirmed that the 30-year-old missed the match through another injury.

"Two days ago he felt something in his leg. It is not a big, big issue but today he was not able to play," he told reporters.

Kompany has been limited to just six appearances for City since Guardiola took over at the club.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Your Comments
expand