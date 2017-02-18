Feb 18, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​John Smith's Stadium
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
0-0
Man CityManchester City
FT

Kolarov (25')

Result: Huddersfield Town hold Manchester City to earn FA Cup replay

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Huddersfield Town hold Manchester City to a 0-0 draw to earn an FA Cup fifth round replay at the Etihad Stadium.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 17:04 UK

Huddersfield Town have earned an FA Cup fifth round replay with Manchester City after holding Pep Guardiola's side to a goalless draw at the John Smith's Stadium this afternoon.

Both teams created chances in an even first half without finding the breakthrough, but the second period passed by without much goalmouth action and the two sides were forced to settle for the stalemate.

Huddersfield made an encouraging start to the first meeting between the two clubs for exactly 17 years, and the hosts could have taken the lead as early as the fifth minute when Rajiv van La Parra saw a curling effort from the edge of the area kept out by the returning Claudio Bravo.

Like Bravo, Sergio Aguero was brought back into the starting XI for the first time in five matches, but the Argentine struggled to make his mark in the first half and City's opening chance fell to Nolito, who was thwarted by Joel Coleman having bundled into the box. The rebound fell to Jesus Navas, but Mark Hudson was in the right place to clear the follow-up effort off the line.

Aguero did have a half-chance midway through the opening period when he beat Coleman to the ball after the keeper had raced off his line, but the striker lifted his finish over the crossbar.

Huddersfield were more than holding their own, though, and they had the ball in the back of the net shortly afterwards, only for the goal to be correctly disallowed for offside.

A curling Jack Payne free kick flew narrowly over to gift the hosts a corner which City failed to deal with, and after Bravo had denied Dean Whitehead's snapshot Philip Billing buried the rebound into the corner. However, the flag was raised against Van La Parra, who was standing directly in front of Bravo when the City keeper made the initial stop.

City continued to create chances of their own too, and Fabian Delph was unable to make the most of a smart Aguero through-ball before Nolito scuffed a volley wide at the far post.

Bravo was just as busy as Coleman, though, and the City keeper was called into action once again in the 37th minute when Van La Parra fired a low strike towards the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Aguero was forced to wait until the 41st minute for his best chance of the half when he beat the offside trap to collect an incisive pass from Delph, only for his first touch to let him down before his subsequent effort was kept out by Coleman.

An even first half ended goalless, but City came out much sharper after the interval and almost took the lead inside the opening minute when Aguero slalomed his way into a shooting position before seeing his low drive well saved by the Huddersfield keeper.

The visitors continued to enjoy the lion's share of possession, but clear-cut chances were few and far between for either team and it took until the 88th minute for the next meaningful shot to arrive when Elias Kachunga cut inside onto his left foot and curled an effort a few yards wide.

There was to be no late drama as Huddersfield earned a return trip to the Etihad Stadium, giving the Terriers a second chance to reach the quarter-finals of this competition for the first time in 45 years.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Guardiola 'planning Man City clearout'
>
View our homepages for Rajiv van La Parra, Claudio Bravo, Sergio Aguero, Nolito, Joel Coleman, Jesus Navas, Jack Payne, Dean Whitehead, Fabian Delph, Elias Kachunga, Pep Guardiola, Mark Hudson, Philip Billing, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola content with Manchester City performance
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Huddersfield Town hold Manchester City to earn FA Cup replay
Team News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man CityGuardiola: "I will never coach again at Barca"Conte, Guardiola offer support to WengerGuardiola: 'Barcelona still best in world'Man City squad to train in Abu Dhabi
Guardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testGabriel Jesus to miss rest of season?Ilkeston appoint Man City legend as new bossMan City fined £35,000 for doping breachXavi: 'Guardiola could sign Wilshere'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Huddersfield Town hold Manchester City to earn FA Cup replay
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Pep Guardiola content with Manchester City performance
Team News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man CityGuardiola expecting tough Huddersfield testCranie signs 12-month contract extensionGarry Monk, David Wagner charged by FAWagner defends celebration against Leeds
Monk slams Wagner celebrationsWagner: 'The players should be proud'Result: Leaders Brighton slip up at HuddersfieldAaron Mooy 'to remain at Huddersfield'Sutton drawn at home against Arsenal in FA Cup
> Huddersfield Town Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand