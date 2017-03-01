Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
0-0
HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
 
Team News: Manchester City make four changes ahead of FA Cup replay with Huddersfield Town

Manchester City's Fabian Delph in action against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola makes four changes to his Manchester City starting XI ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round home replay with Huddersfield Town.
Pep Guardiola has made four changes to his Manchester City starting XI ahead of their FA Cup fifth-round home replay with Huddersfield Town.

Claudio Bravo replaces Wilfredo Caballero in goal, while outfield, Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Aleix Garcia come in for Bacary Sagna, Yaya Toure and David Silva, who started the 5-3 win over AS Monaco in the Champions League.

Terriers boss David Wagner will be in the stands tonight after receiving a two-match touchline ban and a £6,000 fine after his altercation with Leeds United counterpart Garry Monk on February 5.

He has made nine changes, with only Dean Whitehead and Collin Quaner remaining from their 1-1 draw with Barnsley.

Manchester City: Bravo, Zabaleta, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Delph, Silva, Iheanacho

Huddersfield Town: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson (C), Billing, Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Lolley, Quaner, Stankovic
Subs: Ward, Smith, Hogg, Kachunga, Van la Parra, Wells, Hefele

Follow all the action from the Etihad Stadium with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Guardiola 'planning Man City clearout'
