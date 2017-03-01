Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.

Pep Guardiola's would have wanted - and expected - to have got the job done in Yorkshire 11 days ago, but the in-form Championship side impressed in securing a goalless draw.

It leaves City to host Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium for the first time, and David Wagner will relish the chance to cause the upset at the home of the two-time Premier League champions.

The winners of tonight's tie will be rewarded with a trip to Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals.