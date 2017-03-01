Mar 1, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
0-0
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Huddersfield Town

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at 19:50 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.

Pep Guardiola's would have wanted - and expected - to have got the job done in Yorkshire 11 days ago, but the in-form Championship side impressed in securing a goalless draw.

It leaves City to host Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium for the first time, and David Wagner will relish the chance to cause the upset at the home of the two-time Premier League champions.

The winners of tonight's tie will be rewarded with a trip to Middlesbrough in the quarter-finals.


3 minNo changes on goal thus far but it's been a lively start from both. The Huddersfield players recognise that this is an opportunity to try to impress their manager ahead of a busy period which is coming up.

1 minHuddersfield get us underway at the Etihad. Remember, the winners of this game will go through to a quarter-final clash with Middlesbrough.

7.42pmWe were scheduled to start at 7.45pm, GMT, but the two teams are still in a tunnel. I imagine we will be starting a couple of minutes later than planned.

7.37pmPREDICTION! Given the two starting lineups, we can only go for a big Manchester City win. I suspect that Guardiola will have called for better performances at the back after the Monaco game, but they are close to full strength in the final third and we are backing a 4-1 victory for the home side.

7.36pmHEAD TO HEAD! Tonight's match represents the 76th meeting between the two teams, with City recording 24 wins and Huddersfield registering 22 victories. That means that there has been more draws than any other result when these clubs have played each other. There's been very few matches in recent years, however, with the 0-0 draw 11 days ago the first match in as many as 17 years.

7.30pmAs for Huddersfield, Wagner has opted to make nine changes to his team for the trip to the Etihad Stadium. Goalkeeper Joel Coleman comes in for his 50th appearances in a Terriers shirt, while there are rare appearances for the likes of Jon Gorenc-Stankovic and Collin Quaner. However, the second-tier side are boosted by the inclusion of Nakhi Wells on the bench. He had been an injury doubt for this game.

7.25pmI'd say that's a very strong team which has been named by Guardiola. Bacary Sagna and David Silva only make the bench, while Yaya Toure is rested altogether, but aside from that, the Spaniard has gone big. Aleix Garcia is the only youngster you is included in the team, with the quartet of Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero all being handed starts.

7.21pmHUDDERSFIELD TOWN SUBSTITUTES: Ward, Smith, Hogg, Kachunga, Van La Parra, Wells, Hefele

7.20pmHUDDERSFIELD TOWN XI: Coleman, Whitehead, Hudson, Billing, Bunn, Holmes-Dennis, Cranie, Payne, Lolley, Quaner, Stankovic

7.18pmMANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES: Caballero, Sagna, Fernando, Navas, Delph, Silva, Iheanacho

7.11pmMANCHESTER CITY XI: Bravo, Zabaleta, Clichy, Stones, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Garcia, De Bruyne, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

7.08pmIt's probably fair to say that neither manager are prioritising the FA Cup either. City are pushing for a top-four position in the Premier League and will already be looking ahead to trying to see off AS Monaco in the Champions League, while Huddersfield are fully focused on achieving a top-two spot in the Championship and they host leaders Newcastle United at the weekend. Based on that, let's see what players have been selected this evening...

7.04pmWhen the draw was made for the fifth round, many believed that Manchester City would just about have too much for the in-form Championship side but that did not prove to be the case. Both managers made changes to their usual starting lineups but neither team could break the deadlock and the game ended in a goalless draw. With both clubs likely to want to avoid extra time tonight, I don't see lightning striking twice.

7.01pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the FA Cup fifth round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
