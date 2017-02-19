General view of the Etihad

Manchester City

Rio Ferdinand: 'Pep Guardiola right manager for John Stones'

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
Rio Ferdinand 'admires' the coaching style of Pep Guardiola when it comes to John Stones, but believes the defender needs a player like Vincent Kompany alongside him.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 16:29 UK

Rio Ferdinand has admitted to feeling envious of John Stones at Manchester City and believes that the centre-back is at the right club to blossom.

The England international has has faced criticism at times since making a £47.5m switch from Premier League rivals Everton last summer, accused of too often overplaying at the back.

Ferdinand, who adopted a similar ball-playing game during his days with rivals Manchester United, is confident that Stones can continue to improve at City alongside a player such as Vincent Kompany.

"It's about different styles and Stones has clearly been asked to go out there and take risks," he is quoted as saying by The Sun. "I have to say I admire that. I'd like to have played under Guardiola because I would have enjoyed going out there and taking the ball.

"But it's about balance and getting that right. What the manager is asking particular players to do is the difference - and that's why Stones needs a Vincent Kompany next to him. He needs some other experienced players who have played this way to help him because he's still a young player coming into a new team.

"It's easier for attacking players coming into a new club for big money – they just need the ball to go into the net off the back of their ar*e to get a bit of confidence. When you are a centre-half you have to make your own confidence."

Stones has featured 21 times for the Citizens in the Premier League this term and is expected to start the Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with AS Monaco next week.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Pep Guardiola defends squad rotation
>
View our homepages for Rio Ferdinand, John Stones, Vincent Kompany, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
Rio Ferdinand: 'Pep Guardiola right manager for John Stones'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Live Commentary: Huddersfield Town 0-0 Manchester City - as it happened
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on February 28, 2016
Antonio Conte, Pep Guardiola offer support to Arsene Wenger
Man City boosted in Messi hunt?Vincent Kompany suffers leg injuryPep Guardiola defends squad rotationGuardiola content with Man City displayResult: Huddersfield earn replay against Man City
Team News: Widescale changes for Huddersfield, Man CityGuardiola: "I will never coach again at Barca"Guardiola: 'Barcelona still best in world'Man City squad to train in Abu DhabiGuardiola expecting tough Huddersfield test
> Manchester City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand