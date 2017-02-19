Rio Ferdinand 'admires' the coaching style of Pep Guardiola when it comes to John Stones, but believes the defender needs a player like Vincent Kompany alongside him.

Rio Ferdinand has admitted to feeling envious of John Stones at Manchester City and believes that the centre-back is at the right club to blossom.

The England international has has faced criticism at times since making a £47.5m switch from Premier League rivals Everton last summer, accused of too often overplaying at the back.

Ferdinand, who adopted a similar ball-playing game during his days with rivals Manchester United, is confident that Stones can continue to improve at City alongside a player such as Vincent Kompany.

"It's about different styles and Stones has clearly been asked to go out there and take risks," he is quoted as saying by The Sun. "I have to say I admire that. I'd like to have played under Guardiola because I would have enjoyed going out there and taking the ball.

"But it's about balance and getting that right. What the manager is asking particular players to do is the difference - and that's why Stones needs a Vincent Kompany next to him. He needs some other experienced players who have played this way to help him because he's still a young player coming into a new team.

"It's easier for attacking players coming into a new club for big money – they just need the ball to go into the net off the back of their ar*e to get a bit of confidence. When you are a centre-half you have to make your own confidence."

Stones has featured 21 times for the Citizens in the Premier League this term and is expected to start the Champions League last-16 first-leg meeting with AS Monaco next week.