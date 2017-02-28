New Transfer Talk header

Claudio Bravo in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is reportedly attracting interest from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 18:00 UK

RB Leipzig have reportedly identified Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo as a potential target for the summer.

Since replacing Joe Hart as City's number one, Bravo has made a number of errors and his form recently led to him being dropped to the substitutes' bench.

According to reports in Germany, that has resulted in Leipzig considering a move for the out-of-favour Chilean stopper, who has made just one appearance since January 21.

Despite only earning promotion last season, Leipzig are currently on course to finish in second place in Germany's top flight and a move for Bravo would coincide with an improvement in the club's reputation.

Bravo has made 24 appearances in all competitions this season.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
