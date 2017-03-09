Manchester City could allow Joe Hart to return to Torino on loan next season in exchange for the permanent transfer of Andrea Belotti, according to reports.

Manchester City have reportedly made Torino an offer for Andrea Belotti which includes Joe Hart as a makeweight.

The England goalkeeper, who has been on loan at the Granata this season, is surplus to Pep Guardiola's requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

Italy striker Belotti, meanwhile, has impressed for the Toro, leading the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals in 24 appearances, and is said to be on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

According to The Sun, Man City are hoping to sign the 23-year-old and are willing to let Hart remain on loan for another season at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino as part of the deal.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are also said to have an interest in Belotti, who reportedly has a £86m buyout clause.