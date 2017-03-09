New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City to use Joe Hart as makeweight in Andrea Belotti deal

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City could allow Joe Hart to return to Torino on loan next season in exchange for the permanent transfer of Andrea Belotti, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 13:01 UK

Manchester City have reportedly made Torino an offer for Andrea Belotti which includes Joe Hart as a makeweight.

The England goalkeeper, who has been on loan at the Granata this season, is surplus to Pep Guardiola's requirements at the Etihad Stadium.

Italy striker Belotti, meanwhile, has impressed for the Toro, leading the Serie A scoring charts with 22 goals in 24 appearances, and is said to be on the radar of Europe's top clubs.

According to The Sun, Man City are hoping to sign the 23-year-old and are willing to let Hart remain on loan for another season at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino as part of the deal.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid are also said to have an interest in Belotti, who reportedly has a £86m buyout clause.

Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Read Next:
Torino to look into permanent Hart deal?
>
View our homepages for Andrea Belotti, Joe Hart, Pep Guardiola, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 0-0 Stoke City - as it happened
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Manchester City to use Joe Hart as makeweight in Andrea Belotti deal
 Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Result: Manchester City held to goalless draw by Stoke City
Guardiola praises 'battling' Man CityMark Hughes: 'We made our own luck'Team News: Sterling one of three to drop outFernandinho 'to be rewarded with new deal'Isco 'keen on Manchester City move'
Pep Guardiola coy on title chancesGuardiola: 'English players are so expensive'Guardiola: 'Sane can still improve'Guardiola: 'Kompany closing in on return'Toure: 'Sergio Aguero is still the best'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Torino News
Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Manchester City to use Joe Hart as makeweight in Andrea Belotti deal
 On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Report: Gareth Southgate reassures Joe Hart of England first-team place
 Joe Hart in action for Torino against Roma on February 19, 2017
Report: Torino considering permanent Joe Hart deal
Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City futureMihajlovic: 'Leicester don't deserve a manager'Hart allowed to join top-six rival?Belotti 'on wishlist of six clubs'
Bilic rules out making Joe Hart moveWest Ham 'eye Joe Hart swoop'Given urges Guardiola to recall HartArsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'Arsenal have £56m Belotti bid rejected
> Torino Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2796123646-1033
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 