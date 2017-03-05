Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that Sergio Aguero remains in his long-term plans following a "brilliant" performance against Sunderland.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that Sergio Aguero remains in his long-term plans at the club despite speculation over the Argentine's future.

Aguero has demanded talks over his position at the end of the season having lost his place in the starting lineup to Gabriel Jesus before the 19-year-old was sidelined by a metatarsal injury.

However, Aguero has scored five goals in his last three games for City after returning to the side, including one in this afternoon's 2-0 win over Sunderland, and Guardiola described his performance at the Stadium of Light as "brilliant".

"I am happy and was very pleased with display of Sergio. When a huge player is left out people ask, "Why? Why? Why?" he told Sky Sports News.

"In the future I want to involve both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio when they're fit. Sergio helped us a lot in our game and in the build up. It was brilliant."

Aguero has now scored 23 goals in all competitions for City this season.