Mar 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 41,107
Sunderland
0-2
Man CityManchester City

O'Shea (31')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Aguero (42'), Sane (59')

Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero has Manchester City future'

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola insists that Sergio Aguero remains in his long-term plans following a "brilliant" performance against Sunderland.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 18:50 UK

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has insisted that Sergio Aguero remains in his long-term plans at the club despite speculation over the Argentine's future.

Aguero has demanded talks over his position at the end of the season having lost his place in the starting lineup to Gabriel Jesus before the 19-year-old was sidelined by a metatarsal injury.

However, Aguero has scored five goals in his last three games for City after returning to the side, including one in this afternoon's 2-0 win over Sunderland, and Guardiola described his performance at the Stadium of Light as "brilliant".

"I am happy and was very pleased with display of Sergio. When a huge player is left out people ask, "Why? Why? Why?" he told Sky Sports News.

"In the future I want to involve both Gabriel Jesus and Sergio when they're fit. Sergio helped us a lot in our game and in the build up. It was brilliant."

Aguero has now scored 23 goals in all competitions for City this season.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Read Next:
Toure: 'Man City got lucky to beat Sunderland'
>
View our homepages for Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Result: Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane on target in Manchester City win over Sunderland
 Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Pep Guardiola: 'Sergio Aguero has Manchester City future'
Pickford content with Sunderland displayGuardiola "so happy" with Man City winToure: 'Man City got lucky to beat Sunderland'Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Team News: Sunderland unchanged against Man City
Southgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Moyes: 'We need points against top six'Guardiola issues ultimatum to six playersMoyes has no doubts over Stones qualityGuardiola: 'Man City will continue to improve'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 