New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sergio Aguero: 'Manchester City have not spoken to me about future'

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says that the club have not yet spoken to him about his future.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 12:59 UK

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has claimed that he is yet to speak to the club about his future.

The 28-year-old Argentine has been linked with a summer move away from the Etihad Stadium after he lost his place to teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus.

Following the Brazilian's arrival in January, Aguero was forced to the bench, but after the 19-year-old broke his metatarsal, the Argentine has impressed by scoring four goals in his last two starts.

The former Atletico Madrid star has reiterated that he wants to stay at City, but the club has not delivered that message to him as yet.

"It is one thing for the club to say it and another to tell me," BBC Sport quotes Aguero as saying. "I always said in June it will be seen. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.

"My intention is to stay but it is a long way away. I have three months to give my best and hopefully we can achieve some title."

Aguero is City's current top scorer with 22 goals, 11 of which have been scored in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring from the spot during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Stoke City on April 23, 2016
Read Next:
Aguero: 'I want to make Guardiola happy'
>
View our homepages for Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Sergio Aguero: 'Manchester City have not spoken to me about future'
 Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Result: Manchester City ease into FA Cup quarter-finals with win over Huddersfield Town
Sterling: 'Man City want FA Cup'Guardiola praises "best Aguero ever"Aguero: 'I want to make Guardiola happy'Team News: Guardiola picks strong Man City starting XIClichy keen to remain in England next season?
Guardiola hints Hart has no Man City futureRB Leipzig show interest in Man City stopper?Guardiola: 'Man City owners are happy'Kompany sidelined for Huddersfield tieVan Dijk 'very committed' to Southampton
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 