Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has claimed that he is yet to speak to the club about his future.

The 28-year-old Argentine has been linked with a summer move away from the Etihad Stadium after he lost his place to teenage sensation Gabriel Jesus.

Following the Brazilian's arrival in January, Aguero was forced to the bench, but after the 19-year-old broke his metatarsal, the Argentine has impressed by scoring four goals in his last two starts.

The former Atletico Madrid star has reiterated that he wants to stay at City, but the club has not delivered that message to him as yet.

"It is one thing for the club to say it and another to tell me," BBC Sport quotes Aguero as saying. "I always said in June it will be seen. The club can say what it wants but in June they will have to meet with me.

"My intention is to stay but it is a long way away. I have three months to give my best and hopefully we can achieve some title."

Aguero is City's current top scorer with 22 goals, 11 of which have been scored in the Premier League.