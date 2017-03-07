General view of the Etihad

Manchester City's Yaya Toure: 'Sergio Aguero is still one of the best'

Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure celebrates scoring the opening goal with Manchester City's Argentinian striker Sergio Aguero during the English Premier League football match between Swansea City and Manchester City at The Liberty Stadium i
Yaya Toure insists that his Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero is still "one of the best strikers in the world".
Last Updated: Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at 12:46 UK

Yaya Toure has insisted that his Manchester City teammate Sergio Aguero has proven that he is still "one of the best strikers in the world".

After Gabriel Jesus arrived at the Etihad Stadium in January, questions were raised over Aguero's long-term future as he was pushed to the bench by the 19-year-old Brazilian.

Since the youngster fractured his metatarsal, Aguero has returned to Pep Guardiola's lineup and has impressed in the process, scoring five goals in all competitions.

"I think he has been in good form for some time," Toure told reporters. "He is such an important player for us. People were talking, saying is this the end of Aguero? But now I think he is showing he is one of the best strikers in the world.

"He is one of the most difficult strikers to handle. He is short, but he is big-legged. It is difficult to keep him quiet."

The Argentine is City's current top scorer with 12 Premier League goals and a further 11 in other competitions.

Sergio Aguero celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Guardiola: 'Aguero has Man City future'
