Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure claims that his side "got lucky" in their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that his side were "lucky" to beat Sunderland during their Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane saw Pep Guardiola's side ease to a 2-0 victory that takes them back up to third, but it was almost a different story when Jermain Defoe hit the post while the game was still goalless.

Toure admitted that it was a "difficult" game against the relegation-threatened Black Cats and is pleased to have come away with all three points.

"We are very happy with the display. Sunderland made us suffer in the first half. Against the teams that are fighting it's difficult," he told reporters.

"In the first half they had more corner kicks than us. With the quality players we have we started to move the ball about. It was quite close and we got lucky today."

City are back in action again on Wednesday when they host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium.