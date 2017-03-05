Mar 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Attendance: 41,107
Sunderland
0-2
Man CityManchester City

O'Shea (31')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Aguero (42'), Sane (59')

Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City got lucky to beat Sunderland'

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
© SilverHub
Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure claims that his side "got lucky" in their 2-0 win over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 18:23 UK

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has said that his side were "lucky" to beat Sunderland during their Premier League clash at the Stadium of Light this afternoon.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane saw Pep Guardiola's side ease to a 2-0 victory that takes them back up to third, but it was almost a different story when Jermain Defoe hit the post while the game was still goalless.

Toure admitted that it was a "difficult" game against the relegation-threatened Black Cats and is pleased to have come away with all three points.

"We are very happy with the display. Sunderland made us suffer in the first half. Against the teams that are fighting it's difficult," he told reporters.

"In the first half they had more corner kicks than us. With the quality players we have we started to move the ball about. It was quite close and we got lucky today."

City are back in action again on Wednesday when they host Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Read Next:
Man City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'
>
View our homepages for Yaya Toure, Pep Guardiola, Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Jermain Defoe, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Result: Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane on target in Manchester City win over Sunderland
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City got lucky to beat Sunderland'
Guardiola "so happy" with Man City winMan City 'eyeing £115m triple swoop'Team News: Sunderland unchanged against Man CitySouthgate 'reassures Hart of England place'Moyes: 'We need points against top six'
Guardiola issues ultimatum to six playersMoyes has no doubts over Stones qualityGuardiola: 'Man City will continue to improve'Preview: Sunderland vs. Manchester CityTorino to look into permanent Hart deal?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sunderland News
Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Manchester City - as it happened
 Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the Etihad Stadium on Boxing Day
Yaya Toure: 'Manchester City got lucky to beat Sunderland'
 Sergio Aguero celebrates with Leroy Sane after scoring a penalty during the FA Cup replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town on March 1, 2017
Result: Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane on target in Manchester City win over Sunderland
Guardiola "so happy" with Man City winTeam News: Sunderland unchanged against Man CityMoyes: 'We need points against top six'Moyes has no doubts over Stones qualityPreview: Sunderland vs. Manchester City
Moyes: 'Sunderland could do with Kirchhoff'Everton 'pondering Jordan Pickford move'Januzaj: 'Sunderland must get over Everton defeat'Moyes eyes 10 PL wins for survivalMoyes: 'Sunderland lacking quality'
> Sunderland Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 