Manchester City are reportedly looking to spend £115m for a triple summer signing of William Carvalho, Ryan Bertrand and Ben Gibson.

The Citizens currently sit 11 points behind Premier League leaders Chelsea in the table, a position which the club board wants to rectify for next season by overhauling the squad.

According to The Sun, Pep Guardiola has earmarked Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Carvalho, Southampton left-back Bertrand and Middlesbrough captain Gibson as the key individuals to recruit in the close season.

The report adds that the Man City board is happy to sanction the moves as they aim to build a squad capable of winning their first league title since 2014.

A host of Man City players will see their contracts expire at the end of the season including Pablo Zabaleta, Yaya Toure, Gael Clichy, Bacary Sagna, Jesus Navas and Wilfredo Caballero.