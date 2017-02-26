Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Nathan Redmond hails 'joyful' Southampton side following win over Watford

Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton winger Nathan Redmond talks up the togetherness of his side following the club's closely-fought 4-3 victory over hosts Watford in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 12:22 UK

Southampton winger Nathan Redmond has heaped praise on the togetherness of his side following their 4-3 victory over Watford in the Premier League.

Redmond was on the scoresheet, alongside Dusan Tadic and Manolo Gabbiadini, at Vicarage Road as the Saints were able to bounce straight back from their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United by securing three points on the road.

"It's a joy to play in [this team]. We've got good players. Dusan gives us creativity and Prowsey [James Ward-Prowse] with his delivery. It helps when players like myself are driving with the ball and you see Manolo running off and Dusan coming into pockets," the winger told the club's official website.

"With Ryan [Bertrand] behind me, he's always in my ear if I do something good or if I do something bad; sometimes I can't do any good.

"To have someone strong like that behind me, it's a good feeling to know that defensively you've got a little bit less to do and gives me the freedom to go forward and enjoy myself. [We are] building a strong relationship down that side and it's showing."

Claude Puel's charges now sit in 10th place in the standings after 26 matches played.

Manolo Gabbiadini in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 4, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157558342452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
