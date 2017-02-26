Southampton winger Nathan Redmond talks up the togetherness of his side following the club's closely-fought 4-3 victory over hosts Watford in the Premier League.

Redmond was on the scoresheet, alongside Dusan Tadic and Manolo Gabbiadini, at Vicarage Road as the Saints were able to bounce straight back from their EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester United by securing three points on the road.

"It's a joy to play in [this team]. We've got good players. Dusan gives us creativity and Prowsey [James Ward-Prowse] with his delivery. It helps when players like myself are driving with the ball and you see Manolo running off and Dusan coming into pockets," the winger told the club's official website.

"With Ryan [Bertrand] behind me, he's always in my ear if I do something good or if I do something bad; sometimes I can't do any good.

"To have someone strong like that behind me, it's a good feeling to know that defensively you've got a little bit less to do and gives me the freedom to go forward and enjoy myself. [We are] building a strong relationship down that side and it's showing."

Claude Puel's charges now sit in 10th place in the standings after 26 matches played.