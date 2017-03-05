Sunderland boss David Moyes says that his side will need points against some of the Premier League's top-six clubs in order to avoid relegation this season.

Sunderland boss David Moyes has admitted that his side will need to win at least one of their looming clashes with the Premier League's top-six clubs if they want to avoid relegation this season.

The Black Cats currently sit bottom of the standings and have to face four clubs from the top of the league pile before the campaign comes to a close, leaving Moyes to suggest that the club will need something positive out of some of those contests.

"We'll have to win one or two of these games against the big sides in the run-in, so why not this one? Moyes told the club's official website ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

"Against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur we played well and we have to do that again."

Sunderland have managed to win just five games from 26 played and find themselves three points off safety.