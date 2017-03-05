Mar 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
vs.
Man CityManchester City
 

David Moyes: 'We need points against top-six clubs to beat relegation'

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
© SilverHub
Sunderland boss David Moyes says that his side will need points against some of the Premier League's top-six clubs in order to avoid relegation this season.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 10:50 UK

Sunderland boss David Moyes has admitted that his side will need to win at least one of their looming clashes with the Premier League's top-six clubs if they want to avoid relegation this season.

The Black Cats currently sit bottom of the standings and have to face four clubs from the top of the league pile before the campaign comes to a close, leaving Moyes to suggest that the club will need something positive out of some of those contests.

"We'll have to win one or two of these games against the big sides in the run-in, so why not this one? Moyes told the club's official website ahead of their clash with Manchester City.

"Against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur we played well and we have to do that again."

Sunderland have managed to win just five games from 26 played and find themselves three points off safety.

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
