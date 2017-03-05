Mar 5, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Stadium of Light
Sunderland
0-0
Man CityManchester City
 
LIVE

Team News: Sunderland unchanged against Manchester City

Sunderland manager David Moyes takes to the touchline before the English Premier League match between Sunderland and Everton at the Stadium of Light on September 12, 2016
Sunderland name an unchanged starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League home fixture against Manchester City.
Sunderland boss David Moyes named an unchanged starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League home fixture against Manchester City.

Papy Djilobodji returns to the bench having completed his four-match ban, while Jason Denayer sits out as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has made five changes to his City side from their midweek victory over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

Wilfredo Caballero, Yaya Toure, David Silva, Aleksandar Kolarov and Bacary Sagna all return to the starting XI, while Claudio Bravo, Nicolas Otamendi, Pablo Zabaleta, Aleix Garcia and Kevin De Bruyne are those deselected.

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Oviedo, Kone, O'Shea, Gibson, Ndong, Larsson, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe
Subs: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Rodwell, Khazri, Honeyman, Love

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero
Subs: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne

Follow all the action from the Stadium of Light with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Pep Guardiola has a word with Yaya Toure during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Guardiola issues ultimatum to six players
