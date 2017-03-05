Sunderland name an unchanged starting XI ahead of Sunday's Premier League home fixture against Manchester City.

Papy Djilobodji returns to the bench having completed his four-match ban, while Jason Denayer sits out as he is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

Pep Guardiola, meanwhile, has made five changes to his City side from their midweek victory over Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup.

Wilfredo Caballero, Yaya Toure, David Silva, Aleksandar Kolarov and Bacary Sagna all return to the starting XI, while Claudio Bravo, Nicolas Otamendi, Pablo Zabaleta, Aleix Garcia and Kevin De Bruyne are those deselected.

Sunderland: Pickford, Jones, Oviedo, Kone, O'Shea, Gibson, Ndong, Larsson, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe

Subs: Mannone, Manquillo, Djilobodji, Rodwell, Khazri, Honeyman, Love

Manchester City: Caballero, Sagna, Stones, Kolarov, Clichy, Yaya Toure, Fernandinho, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Subs: Bravo, Otamendi, Fernando, Nolito, Iheanacho, Delph, De Bruyne

