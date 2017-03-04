David Moyes: 'John Stones will become a top defender'

John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
© SilverHub
David Moyes believes that Manchester City defender John Stones will 'develop his defensive instincts with time' and go on to emulate Rio Ferdinand at the back.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 13:06 UK

Sunderland manager David Moyes has backed John Stones to put his shaky start to life at Manchester City behind him and become one of the top defenders around.

The England international has not yet lived up to his £47.5m price tag since joining from Everton last summer, often being accused of overplaying from the back.

Moyes, who brought Stones to Merseyside from Barnsley for a minimal fee in 2013, expects the centre-back to add to his all-round game with time and eventually go on to emulate former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand.

"If you look at him, you'd say he is a good footballer," he told reporters. "Is he yet to become an absolutely top defender? Yes, he's still got to do that.

"He's not John Terry, he's not Jamie Carragher but he's got bits of a young Rio Ferdinand in him. I think he can become a really good centre half in time.

"As he gets older, he will develop those defensive instincts because maybe that is one of the question marks against him at the moment. But as a type, as somebody who wants to do the right things and improve all day long, he's got that."

Stones has featured 21 times for City in the Premier League this season and is expected to start against Sunderland on Sunday afternoon.

Marko Arnautovic and Jan Kirchhoff in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
Read Next:
Moyes: 'Sunderland could do with Kirchhoff'
>
View our homepages for David Moyes, John Stones, Rio Ferdinand, John Terry, Jamie Carragher, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Pep Guardiola has a word with Yaya Toure during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Manchester City on November 19, 2016
Pep Guardiola issues ultimatum to six Manchester City players
 John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
David Moyes: 'John Stones will become a top defender'
 Jermain Defoe tenderly grabs Nicolas Otamendi during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Manchester City on February 2, 2016
Preview: Sunderland vs. Manchester City
Guardiola: 'Man City will continue to improve'Torino to look into permanent Hart deal?Bony: 'I refused China move to stay in England'Guardiola defends "amazing" Bravo displaySaunders: 'Villa bigger than Chelsea, Spurs'
Pep Guardiola "sad" for former side BarcelonaAguero: 'No talks over Man City future'Raheem Sterling: 'Man City want FA Cup'Guardiola praises "best Aguero ever"Aguero: 'I want to make Guardiola happy'
> Manchester City Homepage
More Sunderland News
John Stones in action for Manchester City on September 10, 2016
David Moyes: 'John Stones will become a top defender'
 Jermain Defoe tenderly grabs Nicolas Otamendi during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Manchester City on February 2, 2016
Preview: Sunderland vs. Manchester City
 Marko Arnautovic and Jan Kirchhoff in action during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Sunderland on April 30, 2016
David Moyes: 'Sunderland could do with Jan Kirchhoff'
Everton 'pondering Jordan Pickford move'Januzaj: 'Sunderland must get over Everton defeat'Moyes eyes 10 PL wins for survivalMoyes: 'Sunderland lacking quality'Koeman unhappy with second-half display
Gueye "happy" with first PL goalResult: Everton win to extend unbeaten PL runTeam News: Romelu Lukaku starts for EvertonLive Commentary: Everton 2-0 Sunderland - as it happenedKoeman expecting "difficult" Sunderland test
> Sunderland Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711883632441
9Watford2797113143-1234
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
11Stoke CityStoke2789103040-1033
12Burnley2795132837-932
13Southampton2686122832-430
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2767142744-1725
16Swansea CitySwansea2774163257-2525
17Middlesbrough27411121928-923
18Crystal Palace2765163346-1323
19Hull City2757152350-2722
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 