Sunderland manager David Moyes has revealed that he has set the team a target of winning 10 Premier League games this season in order to avoid relegation.

The Black Cats currently sit bottom of the table and three points from safety having won just five out their 26 league outings so far this term.

However, Moyes is hopeful of matching that tally during the final 12 games of the campaign and urged his attacking players to provide more help for top scorer Jermain Defoe if they are to achieve that goal.

"We are lacking quality at times that I hope would give us a chance, or a goal. We know if we can get it to Jermain he will get a shot away or an opportunity. We are not getting him enough service, but it is because we are not getting enough good ball further up the pitch. We are scrapping to get that. I need those players, who we paid big money for a lot of them, to all to stand up and show what they can do," he told the Sunderland Echo.

"I've an idea that I'm going to have to win about 10 games to give myself any chance. So I've got a bit of work to do between now and the end of the season. I just believe that we'll get a good run somewhere along the line. I don't think it's too late. We've got a tough run – the next game is Man City so I'm not kidding myself. We're in a couple of games where we just have to stick with it.

"But I think Sunderland have been in a lower state than this and come from behind. I still believe there's a run. I still think we can win three of four games somewhere – and we are going to have to do that in the run-in. It's happened here before at Sunderland – where they've had a good run. The way football works sometimes is that you never see it coming. So I've got to believe it's going to happen.

"I thought there were bits in the second half that gave us a wee bit of hope. The players have given a lot, they've run as hard as they can, but what we are lacking is quality in different areas and that can let you down, whether it's passing, crossing, finishing, defending. We are just lacking a little bit at important times."

Sunderland have won just one of their 11 league outings since Christmas.