Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs his side to continue to improve during their remaining fixtures of the season.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said that he wants his team to look to improve on a game-by-game basis.

Guardiola endured a mixed start to the season after his arrival in English football, but City are currently unbeaten in eight games in all competitions.

However, the Spaniard is keen for his side to not look too far ahead as they continue their pursuit of trophies during the remaining months of the season.

The 46-year-old told reporters: "We have had good moments, some not so good. We're in a good moment now but every game will be tough until the end of the season.

"Every game is a game to learn and improve. I know the players better, they know me better. Hopefully next season we are a better team.

"The last two, three months I have only focused on the next game. Thinking about things far away would be a big mistake."

City currently sit in third place in the Premier League table, 11 points behind leaders Chelsea with a game in hand.