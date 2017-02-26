Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Dermot Gallagher: Assistant made a "real unfortunate error" in EFL Cup final

Southampton striker Manolo Gabbiadini in action during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher acknowledges that Southampton had a goal wrongly disallowed for offside during the EFL Cup final.
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 13:57 UK

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has said that assistant Stuart Burt "acted too fast" in disallowing a goal for Southampton in the EFL Cup final.

In the 11th minute, Manolo Gabbiadini had a close-range effort wrongly chalked off with only Ryan Bertrand in an offside position and not interfering with play.

Eight minutes later, Manchester United took the lead and went on to secure a 3-2 victory at Wembley Stadium, and Gallagher has acknowledged that the official made a "real unfortunate error".

He told Sky Sports News: "I think he has got it wrong because he has acted too fast, which is quite surprising because this is a guy who runs the line in the Champions League so he has got marvellous experience.

"He hasn't waited. The ball could have gone into the net directly and it would have still been a goal because Ryan Bertrand wouldn't have interfered.

"Regarding the referee, he may well have said that "are you happy with that?" and the assistant may well have said over the communication "yes". It was just a real unfortunate error."

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has suggested that the goal would have stood had Manchester United scored in a similar scenario.

Matthew Le Tissier at the Pro-Am ahead of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on May 21, 2014
