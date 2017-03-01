New Transfer Talk header

Watford agree deal for Colombian defender Jorge Segura

A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
Envigado defender Jorge Segura will move to Watford in the summer, according to the Colombian club.
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Watford have allegedly agreed to sign Jorge Segura from Envigado during the summer.

The current transfer window is shut, but the Colombian defender's club has announced that their player will be leaving for England in four months' time.

The 20-year-old told a local radio station that he would be signing with the Hornets, before the club followed suit and confirmed the move.

There is yet to be any official word from Watford, but it appears that they will be adding the centre-back to their first-team squad.

Segura - who has represented Colombia at Under-20 level - has made 23 appearances in the top tier of his nation's league.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
