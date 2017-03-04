Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Attendance: 20,670
Watford
3-4
Southampton
Deeney (4'), Okaka (79'), Doucoure (94')
Okaka (44'), Prodl (73'), Deeney (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Tadic (28'), Redmond (45', 86'), Gabbiadini (84')
Soares (14'), Gabbiadini (33')

Claude Puel happy with "fantastic" Manolo Gabbiadini

Manolo Gabbiadini in action during the Premier League game between Southampton and West Ham United on February 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Southampton manager Claude Puel praises the "fantastic" contribution of Manolo Gabbiadini after he scored his sixth goal in just four games for the club.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 22:53 UK

Southampton manager Claude Puel has heaped praise on striker Manolo Gabbiadini after he scored yet another goal during his side's 4-3 win over Watford this afternoon.

The Italian has hit the ground running since his deadline day move from Napoli, scoring six times in four appearances so far for the Saints.

Nathan Redmond also scored twice to help Southampton to victory at Vicarage Road, and Puel is hopeful that the goals will give him a confidence boost for the closing stages of the season.

"It was difficult for him today. He played against three centre-backs. The next time it will be four centre-backs, but he continues to score. It's important. He scored seven goals - three goals against Manchester. Of course it's fantastic work. All this gives good confidence for the team. It's important to continue this way," he told reporters.

"It was time. I'm happy for Nathan. Nathan doesn't score a lot of goals and he has all the qualities for this. I hope these two goals give him confidence for the future. He can become a strong striker for the national team. For the moment it's important he continues his work and continues to make progress.

"I'm happy for my players. It was a difficult game to prepare for after the final and after the disappointment. It was very important to win today, to keep a good level, a good position in the table for the future. We cannot play for two weeks. This is difficult to keep good attitude, good intensity in training sessions."

The win lifts Southampton up to 10th in the Premier League table.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Your Comments
