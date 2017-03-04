Southampton bounce back from their EFL Cup final defeat with a thrilling 4-3 win over Watford in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.

Claude Puel's charges fell behind after just four minutes when Troy Deeney volleyed home from close range following a one-two with Stefano Okaka.

However, the visitors ended the first half a goal up after Dusan Tadic drilled into the net following a scramble in the Hornets box on the half-hour mark, before Nathan Redmond lashed home on the stroke of half-time.

Watford drew level in the 79th minute when Isaac Success's cutback was rifled home from close range by Okaka, but two Saints goals in the 83rd and 86th minute, scored by Manolo Gabbiadini and Redmond, appeared to have settled matters in Hertfordshire.

However, the visitors were made to sweat in injury time when Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled the ball over the line, even though it ultimately proved too little too late for Watford.

Southampton climb to 10th in the table following their away win, while Walter Mazzarri's team slips to 13th.