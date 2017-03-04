Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
3-4
Southampton
Deeney (4'), Okaka (79'), Doucoure (94')
Okaka (44'), Prodl (73'), Deeney (83')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Tadic (28'), Redmond (45', 86'), Gabbiadini (84')
Soares (14'), Gabbiadini (33')

Result: Southampton defeat Watford in seven-goal thriller

Southampton bounce back from their EFL Cup final defeat with a thrilling 4-3 win over Watford in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 17:43 UK

Southampton have bounced back from their EFL Cup final defeat with a thrilling 4-3 win over Watford in Saturday's Premier League encounter at Vicarage Road.

Claude Puel's charges fell behind after just four minutes when Troy Deeney volleyed home from close range following a one-two with Stefano Okaka.

However, the visitors ended the first half a goal up after Dusan Tadic drilled into the net following a scramble in the Hornets box on the half-hour mark, before Nathan Redmond lashed home on the stroke of half-time.

Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017© SilverHub

Watford drew level in the 79th minute when Isaac Success's cutback was rifled home from close range by Okaka, but two Saints goals in the 83rd and 86th minute, scored by Manolo Gabbiadini and Redmond, appeared to have settled matters in Hertfordshire.

However, the visitors were made to sweat in injury time when Abdoulaye Doucoure bundled the ball over the line, even though it ultimately proved too little too late for Watford.

Southampton climb to 10th in the table following their away win, while Walter Mazzarri's team slips to 13th.

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Mazzarri bemoans "silly" Watford errors
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Stefano Okaka, Dusan Tadic, Troy Deeney, Nathan Redmond, Isaac Success, Manolo Gabbiadini, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Walter Mazzarri, Football
Your Comments
More Watford News
Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017
Result: Southampton defeat Watford in seven-goal thriller
 Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Team News: Southampton unchanged against Watford
 A general view of Vicarage Road Stadium under going Renovations to the East Stand prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Watford and Sheffield Wednesday at Vicarage Road on December 14, 2013
Watford agree deal for Colombian defender Jorge Segura
Zarate suffers ruptured cruciate ligamentBilic: 'We showed more quality than Watford'Mazzarri bemoans "silly" Watford errorsResult: Watford, West Ham share the pointsLive Commentary: Watford 1-1 West Ham - as it happened
Team News: West Ham unchanged for trip to WatfordPremier League duo interested in Lemina?Watford to honour Graham Taylor with statueMourinho: 'Martial deserved chance'Mata: 'United going in right direction'
> Watford Homepage
More Southampton News
Nathan Redmond celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Watford and Southampton on March 4, 2017
Result: Southampton defeat Watford in seven-goal thriller
 Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Team News: Southampton unchanged against Watford
 Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Claude Puel hits out at "crazy" Southampton fixture schedule
Puel: 'Southampton must now look forward'Garry Monk in contention for Rangers job?Southampton interested in Leeds defender?Van Dijk 'very committed' to SouthamptonDavis: 'Good display in final is no consolation'
Gallagher: Assistant made "unfortunate error"Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Puel calls for introduction of video technologyClaude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Mourinho hails "outstanding" Ibrahimovic
> Southampton Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Cup
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Liverpool27157557332452
4Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
5Arsenal26155654302450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 