Mar 4, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
vs.
Southampton
 

Claude Puel: 'Southampton must now look forward'

Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
© SilverHub
Claude Puel says that morale in the Southampton camp is now better than it was immediately after the defeat to Man United, as he prepares his side to take on Watford.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 15:48 UK

Claude Puel has urged his Southampton players to put their EFL Cup heartbreak to one side and finish the Premier League season on a high.

The Saints fell to an unfortunate 3-2 loss to Manchester United in last Sunday's showpiece final at Wembley Stadium, battling back from two goals down but falling to a late Zlatan Ibrahimovic header.

Puel must now prepare his side for this weekend's meeting with Watford at Vicarage Road, knowing that three points in the capital could potentially lift the club into ninth place in the division.

"Our performance [at Wembley] showed the quality we can put on the pitch and what we can do against a great team," he told reporters. "We need to look forward, not backwards. This is a good game for that. This game against Watford is very important for us, to move up in the table.

"[The morale] is better than straight after the game. It was a strong game from us, with quality and character. We had all of the right ingredients for a final, the support from the fans was fantastic, but it was a bad result.

"After the first disappointment, also now we have satisfaction to see our performance, which showed the quality we can put out on the pitch. We have to keep that confidence for Watford."

Southampton, who have no fresh injury concerns for Saturday afternoon's match, have lost six of their last eight top-flight outings.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Southampton interested in Leeds defender?
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Leeds United boss Garry Monk in contention for Rangers job?
 Sports Mole logo
Southampton interested in Leeds United defender?
 Southampton manager Claude Puel watches on during his side's EFL Cup final with Manchester United at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Claude Puel: 'Southampton must now look forward'
Van Dijk 'very committed' to SouthamptonDavis: 'Good display in final is no consolation'Gallagher: Assistant made "unfortunate error"Le Tissier: 'Offside goal would have stood for Utd'Puel calls for introduction of video technology
Claude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Mourinho hails "outstanding" IbrahimovicResult: Late Ibrahimovic goal sees Man United win EFL CupTeam News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalLive Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
 