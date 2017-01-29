Jan 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
1-0
Watford
Morison (85')
Wallace (95')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Britos (66'), Mason (81'), Doucoure (91')

Walter Mazzarri "disappointed, angry and sorry" over Watford FA Cup exit

Walter Mazzarri manager of Watford during the Premier League match between Southampton and Watford at St Mary's Stadium on August 13, 2016
Walter Mazzarri is unhappy after Watford exited the FA Cup at the hands of Millwall on Sunday, claiming that he is "disappointed, angry and sorry for our fans".
Walter Mazzarri has expressed his dismay after Watford were knocked out of the FA Cup at the hands of Millwall on Sunday, claiming that he is "disappointed, angry and sorry for our fans".

The Premier League club were beaten 1-0 at The Den through Steve Morison's volley five minutes from time, leaving the Hornets with just one win in their last nine matches in all competitions.

Mazzarri told Sky Sports News: "I will speak with the players face-to-face [on Monday]. We didn't deserve to lose. If the referee had given us a penalty in the second half [for a challenge on)] Stefano Okaka it would have been a completely different game.

"I'm very disappointed, angry and sorry for our fans. It seemed we were never going to concede but we ended up conceding. A lot of players have been missing but slowly we're getting them back.

"This is also the reason we had to change [the team]. I want a team that in the next 16 games [until the season's end] fights for every ball."

Watford, semi-finalists last season, managed just one shot on target.

Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring with Nathan Ake during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
