Sutton United captain Jamie Collins admits that his side fancied their chances against a much-changed Leeds United team in their 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory.

The non-league side beat their much-changed Championship opponents 1-0 on Sunday, Collins netting the winner from the penalty spot in the 51st minute at Gander Green Lane.

He told BBC Sport: "It is a great day. I have got a lot of family here so that makes it even more special.

"You can see what it means to the fans. To beat Leeds is a fantastic acheievement. We saw their team and fancied our chances and luckily we won.

"We train twice a week. On Friday I was on a building site. We won and hopefully we get a big team in the next round and see what happens."

Sutton, the lowest-ranked team in this year's competition, currently sit 16th in the National League table.