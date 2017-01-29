Jan 29, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
1-0
LeedsLeeds United
Collins (53' pen.)
Deacon (40'), Bailey (76')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Cooper (18'), Denton (32'), Sacko (94')
Cooper (82')

Sutton United captain Jamie Collins: 'We fancied our chances against Leeds United'

Sutton United captain Jamie Collins admits that his side fancied their chances against a much-changed Leeds United team in their 1-0 FA Cup fourth-round victory.
Sutton United captain Jamie Collins has admitted that his side fancied their chances against Leeds United in their FA Cup fourth-round victory.

The non-league side beat their much-changed Championship opponents 1-0 on Sunday, Collins netting the winner from the penalty spot in the 51st minute at Gander Green Lane.

He told BBC Sport: "It is a great day. I have got a lot of family here so that makes it even more special.

"You can see what it means to the fans. To beat Leeds is a fantastic acheievement. We saw their team and fancied our chances and luckily we won.

"We train twice a week. On Friday I was on a building site. We won and hopefully we get a big team in the next round and see what happens."

Sutton, the lowest-ranked team in this year's competition, currently sit 16th in the National League table.

A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
