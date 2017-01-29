Jan 29, 2017 at 2pm UK at ​Borough Sports Ground
SuttonSutton United
vs.
LeedsLeeds United

Live Commentary: Sutton United vs. Leeds United

Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the FA Cup fourth round encounter between Sutton United and Leeds United.
Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fourth round between Sutton United and Leeds United.

After witnessing fellow National League side Lincoln City get the better of Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, it is now the turn of Sutton to try to replicate that achievement and earn a place in the last 16.

The London-based outfit only sit in 16th place at the fifth tier of English football, but they will back themselves to cause a surprise against the Yorkshire giants.

Leeds have impressed in the Championship this season, but they will face a different environment when they play on Sunday afternoon.


1.38pmHEAD TO HEAD! There has been just one previous meeting between the two sides and that came all the way back in 1970. That too came in the FA Cup with Leeds racing to a 6-0 victory. I'm confident that it won't be that one-sided this afternoon...

1.35pmMany of you may not be familiar with the Sutton United team but they include some notable names. Craig Eastmond started his career with Arsenal and enjoyed several years with Colchester United, while Nicky Bailey is a former Middlesbrough and Charlton Athletic midfielder. Kevin Amankwaah has plenty of Football League experience, with former Stevenage and Crawley Town player Roarie Deacon having already scored four times for Sutton in this year's FA Cup.

1.30pmLeeds boss Garry Monk has made 10 alterations to his side for the trip to Gander Green Lane. It has to be considered a risk but Monk will argue that if he can't rotate his side for a game against a side three divisions below them, when can he? There's still some big names in the side, however, with the likes of Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas lining up for the Lilywhites. As we revealed earlier, Whitehouse comes in for his debut.

1.26pmLEEDS UNITED SUBSTITUTES: Peacock-Farrell, Roofe, Wilks, Vieira, Sacko, Ayling, Vann

1.25pmLEEDS United XI: Silvestri, Coyle, P McKay, Cooper, Denton, Grimes, Phillips, Whitehouse, Dallas, Doukara, Antonsson

1.24pmFinally, we have more news on the teams...

SUTTON UNITED XI: Worner, Amankwaah, Collins, Gomis, May, Eastmond, Bailey, Spence, Deacon, Biamou, Downer


1.21pmWe still await the full team news but it has been claimed on Twitter that Billy Whitehouse - a 20-year-old defender - will make his debut for Leeds.

1.18pmWhile we wait for the teams, let's get back to yesterday where Lincoln City, Oxford United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all pulled off upsets. Lincoln's triumph over Brighton & Hove Albion caught the eye for obvious reasons but for me, Oxford did not get enough credit for easing to a 3-0 win over Newcastle United. There's not many Championship sides which can claim to have done that this season!

The first tie of day saw Wolves inflict more misery upon Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side at Anfield. On current form, you could argue that it wasn't all that big of a surprise but try telling that to 8,000 Wolves fans who made the trip to Merseyside! You can catch up with the match report for that game by clicking here.


1.13pmActually, let's scrap that, because neither team have been forthcoming with their starting lineups. Bit of a strange one, that. We have just over 45 minutes until kickoff. I will keep you informed.

1.10pmAnyway, without further ado, let's crack on with the team news from Gander Green Lane.

1.08pmBefore we continue, let me bring you an update from the match at The New Den as Millwall continue to hold Premier League side Watford. There's a minor shock brewing at Craven Cottage, too, with Sone Aluko giving Fulham a one-goal lead against his former club Hull City. We will keep you up-to-date with both games.

1.05pmIn several parts of the country, there will be supporters nursing hangovers after witnessing their team pull off an FA Cup shock (I may be one of them...) but despite enough stories being generated on Saturday, we are back again to see if there can be another giant-killing act in the world's greatest cup competition. The odds are stacked in Leeds' favour but don't let that fool you - this is one of the ties of the round and the chance for the lowest-ranked team in the competition to continue their run towards Wembley.

1.01pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the match in the FA Cup fourth round between Sutton United and Leeds United.

expand