Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to lodge a £25m bid for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could lodge a £25m bid for the Ivory Coast international ahead of next week's transfer deadline, reports The Sun.

Pochettino was reportedly monitoring Zaha before he left England to joining up with Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

However, Palace are expected to be opposed to the move and have plans to extend Zaha's stay at Selhurst Park beyond the expiration of his current contract in 2020.

Spurs are believed to be in search of additional attacking options following Erik Lamela's injury.