Tottenham Hotspur 'renew interest in Wilfried Zaha'

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace is watched by Jose Manuel Jurado of Watford during the FA Cup semi-final on April 24, 2016
© Getty Images
Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to lodge a £25m bid for Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 15:59 UK

Tottenham Hotspur are said to have renewed their interest in Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino could lodge a £25m bid for the Ivory Coast international ahead of next week's transfer deadline, reports The Sun.

Pochettino was reportedly monitoring Zaha before he left England to joining up with Ivory Coast's Africa Cup of Nations squad.

However, Palace are expected to be opposed to the move and have plans to extend Zaha's stay at Selhurst Park beyond the expiration of his current contract in 2020.

Spurs are believed to be in search of additional attacking options following Erik Lamela's injury.

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela complains during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on October 22, 2016
Pochettino: 'Lamela happy at Spurs'
