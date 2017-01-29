New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion linked with Zenit St Petersburg's Nicolas Lombaerts

Nicolas Lombaerts of FC Zenit St. Petersburg celebrates after their victory over PFC CSKA Moscow in the Russian Premier League match between PFC CSKA Moscow and FC Zenit St. Petersburg at the Arena Khimki Stadium on November 01, 2014
West Bromwich Albion are linked with a move for Belgian international Nicolas Lombaerts.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 15:45 UK

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly lining up a January bid for Zenit St Petersburg defender Nicolas Lombaerts.

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is aiming to secure the Belgian's signature in a deal worth £5m ahead of next week's transfer deadline, according to The Sun.

Lombaerts is said to be keen to leave Zenit after falling out of favour with manager Mircea Lucescu.

The 6ft2in defender, who has turned out 39 times for Belgium, joined the Russian club following three years at Gent.

West Brom are expected to be in the market for defenders following an injury to Jonny Evans.

