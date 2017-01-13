FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures

A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
© Getty Images
The Football Association reveals that six games will be televised during the FA Cup fourth round on the final weekend in January.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 17:07 UK

The Football Association has announced that the East Midlands derby between Derby County and Leicester will be one of six games televised during the FA Cup fourth round.

The clash between the two rivals will be screened by BBC on Friday, January 27, before Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to either Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle in a game to kickoff at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 28 on BT Sport.

Later that day, the same channel will show Norwich City or Southampton play Arsenal, before Sunday's offering gets underway with Millwall against Watford on BBC.

BT Sport will then screen Leeds United's trip to either Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon, while a decision is still to be made regarding coverage on Sunday afternoon.

It has been revealed that BBC will show either Manchester United against Wigan Athletic or Manchester City's trip to either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace at 4pm.

Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
Read Next:
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth round
>
View our homepages for Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Leeds United, Derby County, Leicester City, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Plymouth Argyle, Norwich City, Southampton, Watford, Millwall, Sutton United, AFC Wimbledon, Wigan Athletic, Bolton Wanderers, Crystal Palace, FA Cup, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Lionel Messi stuation'
 Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho hopeful over Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo fitness
Mourinho: 'United fans must match Liverpool backing'Klopp: 'Man Utd more confident now'Mourinho: 'Depay bid far from reasonable'Klopp coy over Henderson, Matip fitnessLyon confirm Depay as top transfer target
Report: Lyon only club in for DepayKlopp to start Coutinho against United?Lingard agrees new long-term United deal?Palace 'close' to signing Patrice EvraSchneiderlin thanks Man United fans
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin sign new Arsenal deals
 Mesut Ozil in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger "very relaxed" over Ozil contract
Wenger pays tribute to "honest" TaylorWenger: Belotti bid story "fake news"Wenger confirms Jenkinson exit talksMesut Ozil back for Swansea City tripReport: Arsenal to bid for Alvaro Morata
Preview: Swansea City vs. ArsenalArsenal midfielder joins Rangers on loanCarl Jenkinson close to Palace switch?Petr Cech pleased with personal formArsenal considering offers for Mertesacker?
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Jose Mourinho points during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jose Mourinho hopeful over Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Marcos Rojo fitness
 Dimitri Payet celebrates scoring for West Ham United against Newcastle on September 14, 2015
Liverpool signal interest in Dimitri Payet?
Fleetwood Town sign Liverpool youngsterKlopp: 'Man Utd more confident now'Klopp coy over Henderson, Matip fitnessKlopp to start Coutinho against United?Gerrard to receive freedom of Liverpool
Henderson, Matip return to trainingJonathan Tah plays down Liverpool talkKarius "confident" of reaching WembleyMilner: 'Great to have Coutinho back'Sky to debut 'SpiderCam' this weekend
> Liverpool Homepage
More Manchester City News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Lionel Messi stuation'
 Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany warms up before his side's Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium on October 15, 2016
Vincent Kompany in contention for Manchester City return against Everton
Gabriel Jesus to miss Everton tripJohn Stones: 'I've made silly mistakes'Nasri hails "incredible" ZidaneMan City hit with FA Anti-Doping chargeRakitic 'in talks over new Barca deal'
Bacary Sagna charged by FAMan City interested in Jack Wilshere?Man City target joins Schalke on loanPSG 'lining up Alexis Sanchez move'United, City to battle for Spurs duo?
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leeds United News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Garry Monk manager of Swansea City looks on ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Swansea, Wales.
Garry Monk: 'I trust all Leeds United players'
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Result: Leeds United survive Cambridge United scare to progress through
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundLive Commentary: Cambridge United 1-2 Leeds United - as it happenedHughton, Winnall bag Championship awardsWolves interested in Patrick Bamford?Radrizzani buys 50% stake in Leeds United
Result: Villa, Leeds share the spoilsGarry Monk "embarrassed" for StamForest favourites to land Omar Bogle?Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go topTeam News: Three changes for Brighton
> Leeds United Homepage
More Derby County News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 David Nugent of Middlesbrough celebrates scoring his teams second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough at Portman Road stadium on December 4, 2015
Steve McClaren hails David Nugent's experience
 Tom Ince for Derby County on February 10, 2015
Newcastle United 'interested in Derby County striker'
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Derby announce David Nugent signingBruce confirms Villa Lansbury approachTony Pulis: West Brom "battered" Derby
Derby announce signing of De Sart Stoke City sign goalkeeper Lee GrantCeltic to join chase for Henri Lansbury?Report: Villa keen on Forest skipper LansburyDerby 'accept Stoke bid for Grant'
> Derby County Homepage
More Leicester City News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Crystal Palace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp
 Claudio Ranieri watches on during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City on December 13, 2016
Claudio Ranieri: 'Chelsea can be caught in Premier League title race'
Tony Pulis confirms interest in SchluppBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Preview: Leicester vs. ChelseaRanieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Premier League games to be postponed?
Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundRanieri named as FIFA Coach of the YearLeicester reject £9m Palace bid for Schlupp?Ranieri praises "unbelievable" debutant NdidiTeam News: Ndidi makes debut, Vardy absent
> Leicester City Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 A general view from inside Molineux ahead of Wolves' opening Championship game against Norwich on August 10, 2014
Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Haiti international Duckens Nazon
 Villa manager Paul Lambert gives the thumbs up against Swansea during the Premier League match on April 26, 2014
Paul Lambert: 'Mike Williamson in contention to face Aston Villa'
Wolves, Villa discussing Taylor tributeWolves duo edging towards exitFormer England manager Taylor dies, aged 72Lambert: 'Players and fans are unified'Kortney Hause: 'We can beat anyone'
Coyle pleased with Wolves target's attitudeMan Utd recall Cameron Borthwick-JacksonCoates: 'It's football, it happens'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundDefender signs new long-term deal with Wolves
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Plymouth Argyle News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match between Liverpool FC and Besiktas JK at Anfield on February 19, 2015
Jake Jervis: 'Plymouth Argyle deserved FA Cup draw against Liverpool'
Result: Young Liverpool side held by PlymouthTeam News: Karius, Gomez start for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happenedHenderson a doubt for Plymouth clashFA announces televised FA Cup games
Man Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundBolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedDerek Adams takes League Two awardAdams leads Manager of the Month nominationsMillwall sign Plymouth winger Gregg Wilde
> Plymouth Argyle Homepage
More Norwich City News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Alex Neil criticises "ludicrous" transfer market
 Robbie Brady celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City on March 19, 2016
Burnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?
Clement confirms Carroll, Olsson talksSwansea, Norwich agree Martin Olsson fee?Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundNeil: 'Timm Klose naivety could have cost us'Brentford interested in Norwich winger?
Report: Liverpool want Jacob MurphyLeicester 'step up Brady interest'Oliveira: "I have a lot more still to come"Alex Neil: 'Plenty still to play for'Norwich City 'want £12m for Robbie Brady'
> Norwich City Homepage
More Southampton News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Live Commentary: Southampton 1-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Nathan Redmond in action for Southampton on November 19, 2016
Result: Southampton edge out Liverpool in first leg of EFL Cup semi-final
Puel lavishes praise on Van DijkPuel: 'No change in Fonte situation'Karius "confident" of reaching WembleyPuel hails "very good" Saints performanceKlopp unhappy with reaction of Liverpool players
Nathan Redmond: "I should have scored four"Team News: Daniel Sturridge leads Liverpool lineReport: West Ham make move for Jose FonteKlopp praises Lallana for 'leaving comfort zone'Swansea City 'join Mamadou Sakho race'
> Southampton Homepage
More Watford News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley lines up ahead of his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Watford sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan
 Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72
Tributes flood in for Graham TaylorTom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'Man United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundChampionship duo chase loan deal for Sinclair?Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender?
Mazzarri training methods criticised?Report: Mazzarri given January backingShanghai consider move for Watford striker?Result: Shawcross, Crouch net in Stoke City winTeam News: Arnautovic, Walters return to Stoke XI
> Watford Homepage
More Millwall News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 A general view of the Den ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Wigan Athletic at The Den on April 14, 2015
Millwall warn of possible move from London to Kent
Millwall 'fully supportive' of HarrisReport: West Ham eye Mahlon RomeoMillwall chief executive joins FAMillwall sign Calum Butcher from BurtonMillwall sign Irish defender Paul Rooney
Millwall sign Plymouth winger Gregg WildeResult: Barnsley secure promotion to ChampionshipResult: Millwall make League One playoff finalMahlon Romeo signs new Millwall dealWolves recall Jed Wallace from Millwall
> Millwall Homepage
More Sutton United News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
> Sutton United Homepage
More AFC Wimbledon News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Arsene Wenger plays hard to get during the Champions League game between Arsenal and Barcelona on February 22, 2016
Arsenal tracking progress of AFC Wimbledon defender Toby Sibbick?
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Bolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedYork keeper banned for racist abuseStoke sign Wimbledon defender Ryan SweeneyStoke agree deal for Ryan SweeneyResult: Palace record narrow win at AFC Wimbledon
Ardley dedicates promotion to fansAkinfenwa issues 'come and get me' pleaResult: AFC Wimbledon promoted to League OneResult: AFC Wimbledon secure final berthCobblers' Wilder, McDonald lead February shortlists
> AFC Wimbledon Homepage
More Wigan Athletic News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Ravel Morrison playing for Manchester United's youth side in 2011.
Troubled Ravel Morrison in last-chance saloon?
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Ravel Morrison training with WiganWigan plan move for former Man United starlet?Former Port Vale skipper Carragher dies, aged 40Forest favourites to land Omar Bogle?Warnock: 'Villa belong in Premier League'
Wigan, Villa 'keen on Man Utd keeper'Result: Huddersfield dealt another blow by WiganInjury ends Adam Bogdan's Wigan loan spellWigan to offer Scholes backroom position?Joyce: 'It was right time to leave Man United'
> Wigan Athletic Homepage
More Bolton Wanderers News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Sam Allardyce pouts his lips on September 10, 2016
Sam Allardyce given 'bag of pasties'
 Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
Allardyce takes positives from Bolton drawBolton extend James Henry loan dealAllardyce looking forward to Bolton returnBolton 'in talks with American investors'Bolton planning quiet transfer window
Liverpool to loan out youngster in January?Brown, Alexander up for L1 monthly gongBolton on radar of Saudi investors?Bolton drawn at home to Sheffield UnitedPeter Odemwingie 'to join Bolton'
> Bolton Wanderers Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
A general view of Wembley Stadium on May 3, 2012
FA reveals televised FA Cup fourth round fixtures
 Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Crystal Palace complete deal for Jeffrey Schlupp
 Patrice Evra of Juventus in action during the UEFA Champions League Group A match between Juventus and Malmo FF on September 16, 2014
Crystal Palace 'close' to signing Patrice Evra
Sunderland reject Palace bid for Van AanholtAllardyce desperate for first Palace winBurnley make £13m Robbie Brady bid?Wenger confirms Jenkinson exit talksChristian Benteke 'to snub Baggies move'
Ranieri: 'Schlupp likely to leave'Karanka: 'Downing free to leave Boro'Carl Jenkinson close to Palace switch?Sam Allardyce: 'Benteke not for sale'Karanka blocking Downing's Palace move?
> Crystal Palace Homepage