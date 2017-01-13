The Football Association reveals that six games will be televised during the FA Cup fourth round on the final weekend in January.

The Football Association has announced that the East Midlands derby between Derby County and Leicester will be one of six games televised during the FA Cup fourth round.

The clash between the two rivals will be screened by BBC on Friday, January 27, before Wolverhampton Wanderers travel to either Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle in a game to kickoff at 12.30pm on Saturday, January 28 on BT Sport.

Later that day, the same channel will show Norwich City or Southampton play Arsenal, before Sunday's offering gets underway with Millwall against Watford on BBC.

BT Sport will then screen Leeds United's trip to either Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon, while a decision is still to be made regarding coverage on Sunday afternoon.

It has been revealed that BBC will show either Manchester United against Wigan Athletic or Manchester City's trip to either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace at 4pm.