FA Cup holders Manchester United have been drawn at home against Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of this year's competition.
The Latics famously upset Manchester City four seasons ago in the final when Ben Watson's injury-time strike was enough to seal a shock 1-0 win over Roberto Mancini's charges.
The draw, which was made on Monday night, also threw up an East Midlands derby as Premier League champions Leicester City were drawn away at local rivals - and 1946 FA Cup winners - Derby County.
Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both at home against lower-league opposition, taking on Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.
Plymouth Argyle will be rewarded with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers should they beat Liverpool in their replay, while Arsenal will play the winner of Southampton against Norwich City and Manchester City will face either Crystal Palace or Bolton Wanderers.
Millwall's reward for beating Bournemouth is to host another Premier League side in Watford, while Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face Cambridge United or Leeds United - if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.
The fourth round represents the last-32 stage of the competition, and all ties are scheduled to be played between January 27 and January 30.
Draw in full:
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers
Derby County vs. Leicester City
Oxford United vs. Newcastle United or Birmingham City
AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United vs. Cambridge United or Leeds United
Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers
Southampton or Norwich City vs. Arsenal
Lincoln City or Ipswich Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
Chelsea vs. Brentford
Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic
Millwall vs. Watford
Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town
Burnley or Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town or Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers vs. Barnsley or Blackpool
Fulham vs. Hull City
Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley
Crystal Palace or Bolton vs. Manchester City