FA Cup holders Manchester United have been drawn at home against Wigan Athletic in the fourth round of this year's competition.

The Latics famously upset Manchester City four seasons ago in the final when Ben Watson's injury-time strike was enough to seal a shock 1-0 win over Roberto Mancini's charges.

The draw, which was made on Monday night, also threw up an East Midlands derby as Premier League champions Leicester City were drawn away at local rivals - and 1946 FA Cup winners - Derby County.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are both at home against lower-league opposition, taking on Brentford and Wycombe Wanderers respectively.

Plymouth Argyle will be rewarded with a home tie against Wolverhampton Wanderers should they beat Liverpool in their replay, while Arsenal will play the winner of Southampton against Norwich City and Manchester City will face either Crystal Palace or Bolton Wanderers.

Millwall's reward for beating Bournemouth is to host another Premier League side in Watford, while Sutton United, the lowest-ranked side left in the competition, will face Cambridge United or Leeds United - if they win their replay against AFC Wimbledon.

The fourth round represents the last-32 stage of the competition, and all ties are scheduled to be played between January 27 and January 30.

Draw in full:

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers

Derby County vs. Leicester City

Oxford United vs. Newcastle United or Birmingham City

AFC Wimbledon or Sutton United vs. Cambridge United or Leeds United

Plymouth Argyle or Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers

Southampton or Norwich City vs. Arsenal

Lincoln City or Ipswich Town vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Chelsea vs. Brentford

Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic

Millwall vs. Watford

Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town

Burnley or Sunderland vs. Fleetwood Town or Bristol City

Blackburn Rovers vs. Barnsley or Blackpool

Fulham vs. Hull City

Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley

Crystal Palace or Bolton vs. Manchester City