Chris Hughton, Sam Winnall bag Championship awards

August's Championship Manager of the Month, Chris Hughton of Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion's Chris Hughton and Barnsley ace Sam Winnall are respectively crowned the Championship's Manager and Player of the Month for December.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:

Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has fought off competition from Garry Monk to be named the Championship Manager of the Month for December.

The 58-year-old saw his side collect 13 points from a possible 15, as the Seagulls' push for automatic promotion well and truly took off.

Hughton was up against Leeds United chief Monk, Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic and David Wagner of Huddersfield Town for the accolade, which he was quick to dedicate to his playing and coaching staff.

"As a manager it's always wonderful. In effect, I'm only picking it up on behalf of my staff, but more so for the players," he said. "They've been outstanding for me and it's always a nice feeling when the club gets recognised for a way of playing. I'm picking it up on behalf of them."

There was to be no clean sweep of the awards for Albion, however, as David Stockdale missed out on the Player of the Month gong, which instead went to Barnsley forward Sam Winnall.

Winnall enjoyed a profitable month in front of goal, scoring six in six and helping Barnsley to stage an unlikely playoff challenge, including a memorable header from range in the win over Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old said: "It's a great honour and it's always pleasing to have a personal accolade like this. But it can't be done without the staff and the other players - so it's testament to how far we've come and how well we're doing as a team this season.

"The fact that our players are getting these awards in recognition for performances, shows that we're doing the right things here at Barnsley and everyone is riding the wave of success. It's not just my goals; everything contributes to this award.

"All the players, all the coaching staff, all the physios and sports science staff - everyone is doing such a good job this season and it's good to get that recognition and know that you're playing your part in something that's special and something that we're very proud of."

Nottingham Forest midfielder Henri Lansbury and Derby County boss Steve McClaren won the November awards.

Garry Monk Manager of Swansea City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Everton at the Liberty Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Swansea, United Kingdom
Read Next:
Garry Monk "embarrassed" for Stam
>
View our homepages for Chris Hughton, Sam Winnall, Henri Lansbury, Steve McClaren, David Stockdale, Garry Monk, Slavisa Jokanovic, David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Patrick Bamford?
 General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
Andrea Radrizzani buys 50% stake in Leeds United
 General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Result: Jonathan Kodjia penalty sees Aston Villa share points with Leeds United
Garry Monk "embarrassed" for StamForest favourites to land Omar Bogle?Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go topTeam News: Three changes for BrightonFA announces televised FA Cup games
FA bans Massimo Cellino for 18 monthsMonk: 'Leeds squad needs signings'Team News: Three changes for VillaMonk: 'Leeds lacked composure and luck'Result: Liverpool rally to book semi-final spot
> Leeds United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Alan Judge of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park on September 21, 2013
Report: Alan Judge 'on Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United radar'
 Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
West Ham United, Brighton keen on loan deal for Ruben Loftus-Cheek?
 Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard celebrates scoring a penalty against Liverpool in the Champions League on April 30, 2008.
Crystal Palace, Brighton & Hove Albion favourites to land Frank Lampard
Murray 'to seal permanent Brighton move'Brighton, Cardiff postponed due to fogResult: Brighton beat QPR to go top of Championship tableLampard: 'I will decide on future in January'Baldock: 'We are not looking at table'
Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go topTeam News: Three changes for BrightonBobby Zamora announces retirement Ince, McClaren up for monthly awardsChampionship MOTM nominees announced
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Barnsley News
Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong extends Barnsley loan
 Forest's Henri Lansbury celebrates moments after scoring the opening goal against Huddersfield on August 3, 2013
Result: Henri Lansbury leads five-star show for Nottingham Forest
 General View of Oakwell Stadium, Barnsley Football Club during the npower Championship match between Barnsley and Blackpool at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2012
Barnsley owner Patrick Cryne to step down due to cancer
Heckingbottom unhappy with Hammill reactionBradshaw replaces Church in Wales squadTommy Wright sacked by Barnsley'Telegraph' investigation implicates three moreHeckingbottom: 'We were always on back foot'
Wagner crowned Championship Manager of the MonthConor Hourihane earns Championship POTM gongMoncur joins Peterborough on loanBarnsley sign Wigan's Sam Morsy on loanKpekawa joins Barnsley on three-year deal
> Barnsley Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version