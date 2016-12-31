New Transfer Talk header

Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Chris Martin is staying at Fulham'

Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic insists that on-loan striker Chris Martin will not be returning to parent club Derby County, despite making himself unavailable for selection.
Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has told Chris Martin that he must respect the season-long loan deal between the Cottagers and Derby County.

On Friday, it was reported that Martin made himself unavailable for Fulham's trip to Reading after signalling his intent to return to his parent club during the January transfer window.

However, Jokanovic has insisted that he has no intention of allowing the Scottish international to leave Craven Cottage midway through the agreement.

The 48-year-old told BBC Radio London: "I'm not going to send him back to Derby - he's going to stay with us and respect the contract. He stopped in training, but I have information from the medical staff that he is available to play. He decided to take a day off."

"We're not a train station, you can't come in and out when you want. We need to respect ourselves, we are the oldest London club. I don't know if he will play for Fulham, but I'm sure he's not going to play for Derby."

Martin has scored seven goals from 17 appearances since being allowed to leave Derby by Nigel Pearson, who has since been replaced by Steve McClaren.

Your Comments
