Chris Martin keen to return to Derby County?

Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Striker Chris Martin is reportedly looking to cut short his loan spell with Fulham in order to secure a return to parent club Derby County.
Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 at 17:39 UK

Chris Martin has reportedly told Fulham that he wants to return to parent club Derby County.

During the summer, Martin was allowed to join the Cottagers on a loan deal for the rest of the season after falling out of favour with Nigel Pearson.

However, according to The Sun, the Scottish international is pushing to end his time in West London in order to secure a reunion with Steve McClaren, who has since been appointed as the Rams boss for a second time.

Martin endured a slow start to his spell at Craven Cottage as he failed to net in his opening six appearances but since October 15, he has scored seven times to help Fulham into contention for the playoffs.

However, it has been suggested that he will not feature in Fulham's game with Reading on Friday night after signalling his wish to leave the club.

Scott Carson of Derby County reacts after teamate Johnny Russell scored during the Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Middlesbrough at Pride Park Stadium on August 18, 2015
Scott Carson signs new deal with Derby
