Brentford midfielder Alan Judge has emerged as a transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, according to reports.

The 28-year-old is hoping to make his comeback at the end of January, having suffered a broken leg in a Championship game against Ipswich Town last April.

According to Sky Sports News, the Bees may consider selling Judge this month as he is out of contract in the summer, and the second tier's top two sides in the table are said to be keen on his services.

Judge joined Brentford - originally on loan - in 2014, having previously had stints with Notts County and Blackburn Rovers.