The Football Association reveals which FA Cup third-round fixtures will be televised in January, with West Ham United's game with Manchester City kicking off the weekend.

The Football Association has announced that six fixtures will be televised when the FA Cup third round takes place on the first weekend of 2017.

The schedule will start on Friday, January 6, when the BBC screens the match involving West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium.

The following day, holders Manchester United host Reading at lunchtime on BT Sport before the same channel shows Preston North End's tie with Arsenal on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, January 8, Liverpool will play either Plymouth Argyle or Newport County on BT Sport before attention switches to White Hart Lane where Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa on the BBC.

In the final tie of the round, Cambridge United will host Leeds United on BT Sport.