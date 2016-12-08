Football Association announces televised FA Cup games

Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick lift the FA Cup trophy on May 21, 2016
© Getty Images
The Football Association reveals which FA Cup third-round fixtures will be televised in January, with West Ham United's game with Manchester City kicking off the weekend.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 8, 2016 at 20:58 UK

The Football Association has announced that six fixtures will be televised when the FA Cup third round takes place on the first weekend of 2017.

The schedule will start on Friday, January 6, when the BBC screens the match involving West Ham United and Manchester City at the London Stadium.

The following day, holders Manchester United host Reading at lunchtime on BT Sport before the same channel shows Preston North End's tie with Arsenal on Saturday evening.

On Sunday, January 8, Liverpool will play either Plymouth Argyle or Newport County on BT Sport before attention switches to White Hart Lane where Tottenham Hotspur face Aston Villa on the BBC.

In the final tie of the round, Cambridge United will host Leeds United on BT Sport.

The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Read Next:
Man Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third round
>
View our homepages for Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Leeds United, West Ham United, Reading, Preston North End, Aston Villa, Plymouth Argyle, Newport County, Cambridge United, FA Cup, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Sports Mole logo
RB Leipzig head Arsenal, Manchester United in race for Dayot Upamecano?
 Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford in action for his side during their Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
Jose Mourinho backs Marcus Rashford to challenge Wayne Rooney goalscoring record
 Morgan Schneiderlin of Manchester United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United and Newcastle United at Old Trafford on August 22, 2015 in Manchester, United Kingdom.
Everton 'to make improved £22m bid for Morgan Schneiderlin'
Marco Silva: 'Hull must stay in the game'Evra "considering future" at JuventusReport: AC Milan in talks with DepayManchester City join race for Bakayoko?Mourinho unsure of Wayne Rooney future
Mourinho to recall big names for EFL Cup semiRooney unhappy with media coverageMourinho "afraid" of Marcos Rojo injuryStam: 'We must learn from Man Utd defeat'Mourinho hails "amazing" Wayne Rooney
> Manchester United Homepage
More Arsenal News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?
 Olivier Giroud celebrates during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Olivier Giroud "on the verge" of signing a new deal at Arsenal
 Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in action during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mesut Ozil: 'My Arsenal future depends on Arsene Wenger'
RB Leipzig head race to sign French defender?Atletico to swoop for Alexis Sanchez?Wenger pleased with Welbeck returnOzil hits back at Thierry Henry criticismArsenal 'deny £56m Andrea Belotti bid'
Wenger: 'Giroud showing leadership qualities'Arsenal have £56m Belotti bid rejectedGrayson: 'Mixed emotions from Arsenal loss'Wenger: 'Arsenal underestimated Preston'Giroud: 'Preston surprised Arsenal'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Liverpool News
Philippe Coutinho goes down injured during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Sunderland on November 26, 2016
Philippe Coutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary's Stadium
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Young Liverpool side held by Plymouth Argyle at Anfield
Klopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tieReading land Tiago Ilori from LiverpoolJurgen Klopp defends selection policySevilla keen on Liverpool outcast Sakho?Team News: Karius, Gomez start for Liverpool
Southampton join race for Mamadou Sakho?Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'Klopp urges players to "keep on going"Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'Jon Flanagan 'to see out Burnley loan'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino tipped to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona
 Son Heung-min celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on May 8, 2016
Result: Tottenham Hotspur edge past Aston Villa into FA Cup fourth round
Eric Dier: "Spurs have to win things"Harry Kane celebrates birth of first childBruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'Pochettino admits Janssen strugglesBruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeat
Pochettino: 'Patience paid off for Spurs'Team News: Nine changes for Spurs against VillaChinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'Spurs, Saints 'consider Mark Uth move'Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Ivan Rakitic in action for Barcelona during their La Liga clash with Granada at the Camp Nou on October 29, 2016
Manchester City 'not planning to bid for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic'
 Wilfried Bony in action for Stoke City on September 10, 2016
Stoke City's Wilfried Bony linked with lucrative China move
 Toulouse's Italian-Argentinian midfielder Oscar Trejo vies with Monaco's French Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko during the French L1 football match between Toulouse and Monaco on August 22, 2015
Manchester City join Manchester United, Chelsea in chase for Tiemoue Bakayoko?
Man City 'revive interest in Laporte'Guardiola: 'I have made mistakes at City'Juve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Guardiola: Badstuber a "fantastic player"Pep Guardiola: "We are the good guys"
Stones pleased to net in City winResult: City net five to brush aside West HamReport: Man City want Badstuber on loanTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieLive Commentary: West Ham 0-5 Man City - as it happened
> Manchester City Homepage
More Leeds United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Cambridge United vs. Leeds United
 August's Championship Manager of the Month, Chris Hughton of Brighton & Hove Albion
Chris Hughton, Sam Winnall bag Championship awards
 Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Patrick Bamford?
Radrizzani buys 50% stake in Leeds UnitedResult: Villa, Leeds share the spoilsGarry Monk "embarrassed" for StamForest favourites to land Omar Bogle?Result: Leeds pay penalty as Brighton go top
Team News: Three changes for BrightonFA announces televised FA Cup gamesFA bans Massimo Cellino for 18 monthsMonk: 'Leeds squad needs signings'Team News: Three changes for Villa
> Leeds United Homepage
More West Ham United News
Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?
 Jermain Defoe of Sunderland leaves the pitch with the match ball after scoring a hat-trick during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Exeter City at Stadium of Light on August 25, 2015 in Sunderland, England.
Crystal Palace 'join race to sign Jermain Defoe from Sunderland'
 Robert Snodgrass of Hull City controls the ball during the UEFA Europa League third qualifying round: second leg match between Hull City and AS Trencin at KC Stadium on August 7, 2014
Marco Silva unwilling to offload in-demand Robert Snodgrass
Roma in talks to sign West Ham's Feghouli?Report: Bilic has two games to save jobResult: City net five to brush aside West HamDavies: 'Dembele worth more than £20m'West Ham United 'want Taylor brothers'
Report: Calleri heading for Las PalmasTeam News: Bilic changes three for FA Cup tieLive Commentary: West Ham 0-5 Man City - as it happenedMoyes: 'Defoe can become a Sunderland great'West Ham knocked back in Snodgrass pursuit?
> West Ham United Homepage
More Reading News
Tiago Ilori in action for Liverpool on September 17, 2013
Championship side Reading land Tiago Ilori from Liverpool
 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Wayne Rooney unhappy with media coverage following 'shirt snub'
 Royals boss Jaap Stam watches on during the FA Cup game between Manchester United and Reading on January 7, 2017
Jaap Stam: 'Reading must learn from Manchester United defeat'
Result: Rooney equals Charlton record in FA Cup routTeam News: Nine changes for Man United against ReadingLive Commentary: Man Utd 4-0 Reading - as it happenedStam hopes for "warm welcome" on United returnReading closing in on Liverpool defender?
Reading vs. Fulham abandoned at half timeReading join £9m hunt for Scott Hogan?West Brom interested in Scott Hogan?Garry Monk "embarrassed" for StamStam wants Reading takeover resolution
> Reading Homepage
More Preston North End News
Olivier Giroud in action during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
Result: Olivier Giroud strikes late to fire Arsenal into fourth round
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Arsenal on December 18, 2016
Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal underestimated Preston North End'
 Olivier Giroud in action during the FA Cup game between Preston North End and Arsenal on January 7, 2017
Olivier Giroud: 'Preston North End commitment surprised Arsenal'
Grayson: 'Mixed emotions from Arsenal loss'Team News: Welbeck named on Arsenal benchLive Commentary: Preston 1-2 Arsenal - as it happenedBristol City secure Bailey Wright signatureOwen Coyle angry over denied penalty
Coyle: 'We're capable of beating Preston'FA announces televised FA Cup gamesMan Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundBeckford, Doyle fines used to refund fansPreston boss: 'Fighting duo an embarrassment'
> Preston North End Homepage
More Aston Villa News
Steve Bruce watches on during the Championship playoff semi-final between Derby County and Hull City on May 14, 2016
Aston Villa considering move for Barnsley defender James Bree?
 Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino on the touchline during his side's North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Aston Villa - as it happened
Villa working on "four or five" targetsBruce confirms Villa Lansbury approachBruce: 'Clean slate for Agbonlahor'Bruce: 'Dele Alli changed the game'Bruce to take inspiration from Spurs defeat
Result: Spurs edge past Villa into fourth roundTeam News: Nine changes for Spurs against VillaReport: Olympiacos interested in Villa defenderBoro 'want Villa to pay £10m for Rhodes'Johnstone leaves Man Utd for Villa
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Plymouth Argyle News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happened
 Jurgen Klopp shouts orders during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Result: Young Liverpool side held by Plymouth Argyle at Anfield
 Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius in action during his side's EFL Cup clash with Derby County at the iPro Stadium on September 20, 2016
Team News: Loris Karius, Joe Gomez start for Liverpool in FA Cup clash
Jervis: 'Plymouth deserved draw against Liverpool'Henderson a doubt for Plymouth clashFA announces televised FA Cup gamesMan Utd to host Reading in FA Cup third roundBolton drawn at home to Sheffield United
Derek Adams takes League Two awardAdams leads Manager of the Month nominationsMillwall sign Plymouth winger Gregg WildeCameroonian defender Songo'o joins PlymouthResult: AFC Wimbledon promoted to League One
> Plymouth Argyle Homepage
More Newport County News
Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick lift the FA Cup trophy on May 21, 2016
Football Association announces televised FA Cup games
 The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Manchester United to host Reading in FA Cup third round
 The FA Cup is seen prior to the FA Cup First Round match between FC Halifax and Bradford City on November 9, 2014 in Halifax, England.
Bolton Wanderers drawn at home to Sheffield United in FA Cup second round
Graham Westley appointed Newport managerNewport County sack Warren FeeneyFeeney: 'I was refused access to Man City training'Cobblers' Wilder, McDonald lead February shortlistsFerguson, Feeney get touchline bans
Result: Ten-man Blackburn through to round fourNewport appoint Feeney as managerJohn Sheridan back at Oldham AthleticNewport allow Sheridan to talk to OldhamOliver McBurnie returns to Swansea City
> Newport County Homepage
More Cambridge United News
Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Live Commentary: Cambridge United vs. Leeds United
 Wayne Rooney and Michael Carrick lift the FA Cup trophy on May 21, 2016
Football Association announces televised FA Cup games
 UAE's al-Nasr club coach Walter Zenga of Italy gestures to his players during their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup match against Saudi Arabia's al-Ahli club in Kuwait City on April 3, 2012
Walter Zenga: 'Wolverhampton Wanderers need a killer instinct'
EFL Cup roundup: Liverpool, Chelsea throughLeague Cup roundup: Wigan, Ipswich among slain giantsCambridge United swoop for Piero MingoiaEverton youngster extends Cambridge stayShaun Derry hoping for Ryan Ledson stay
Trio agree to extend Cambridge loansCambridge United sign Irish defenderMonthly L2 accolades for Derry, EvansAdams leads nominations for monthly awardL2 roundup: Cobblers win seven-goal thriller to go top
> Cambridge United Homepage