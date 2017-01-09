New Transfer Talk header

Crystal Palace lead chase to sign Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson?

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson in action against Aston Villa on August 17, 2013
Crystal Palace reportedly head the chase to secure a loan deal for Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson.
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 16:52 UK

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has reportedly identified Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson as one of his transfer targets for January.

The full-back returned from a lengthy injury layoff earlier this season but after just five outings, boss Arsene Wenger has made the player available for a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Jenkinson has since been linked with over half-a-dozen teams but according to The Mirror, Palace are favourites to sign the 24-year-old.

Allardyce is familiar with Jenkinson having worked with him during his time at West Ham United, and it has been suggested that the player would welcome the chance of a reunion with the former England boss.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Swansea City, Watford and Hull City have all been credited with an interest in Jenkinson.

