Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has reportedly identified Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson as one of his transfer targets for January.

The full-back returned from a lengthy injury layoff earlier this season but after just five outings, boss Arsene Wenger has made the player available for a temporary move away from the Emirates Stadium.

Jenkinson has since been linked with over half-a-dozen teams but according to The Mirror, Palace are favourites to sign the 24-year-old.

Allardyce is familiar with Jenkinson having worked with him during his time at West Ham United, and it has been suggested that the player would welcome the chance of a reunion with the former England boss.

West Ham, Aston Villa, Swansea City, Watford and Hull City have all been credited with an interest in Jenkinson.