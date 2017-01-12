Former England and Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor has died, aged 72.

Taylor was in charge of the England side from 1990 to 1993, overseeing the team's 1992 European Championship campaign, in which they were knocked out in the group stages.

Taylor eventually resigned as England boss in November 1993 after the team's failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup, finishing his time in charge have won 18, drawn 13 and lost seven of his 38 games at the helm.

At club level, Taylor began his managerial career at Lincoln City before moving on to Watford, where he made his name during a successful 10-year stint at Vicarage Road.

