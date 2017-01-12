World Cup 2014 section header

World Cup

Asia backing England for 2030 World Cup

England captain Wayne Rooney in action during his side's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
© SilverHub
The president of the Asian Football Confederation lends his support to England hosting the World Cup in 2030.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 12:59 UK

The president of the Asian Football Confederation has backed England to host the World Cup in 2030.

Sheik Salman al-Khalifa has said that the AFC will support an England bid for the tournament provided they are Europe's sole candidate in the race, according to the Daily Mail.

"I would be in favour of England bidding in 2030 and I'm sure there would be widespread support from other confederations because the country is so well equipped to host a World Cup. I am a great fan of English football," said Salman, who identifies as a Manchester United fan.

"The most crucial aspect for England is first gaining the support of their own confederation so they are the sole bidders from UEFA. There is no point England campaigning for the World Cup - like they have in the past - when the European vote is split. England must come to the table with all of Europe behind them."

England last bid to host the 2018 World Cup but received just two votes from a possible 22 from FIFA members as the tournament was instead awarded to Russia.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
