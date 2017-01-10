World Cup 2014 section header

FIFA decides to expand World Cup to a 48-team tournament as of 2026

German fans react at the end of the FIFA World Cup 2014 final football match Germany vs Argentina played in Brazil during an outdoor screening near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, on July 13, 2014
A FIFA Council unanimously decides to increase the World Cup to 48 nations as of 2026.
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

FIFA has unanimously decided to increase the World Cup to a 48-nation tournament as of 2026.

The coming changes will see the competition feature an initial stage of 16 groups made up of three teams, while a knockout stage will comprise the remaining 32 sides.

The tournament is to be completed within 32 days and will include a total of 80 matches compared to its previous number of 64.

Despite the increase, the eventual winners of the tournament will still play seven matches - the same number as in the previous incarnation of the cup.

