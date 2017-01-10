A FIFA Council unanimously decides to increase the World Cup to 48 nations as of 2026.

FIFA has unanimously decided to increase the World Cup to a 48-nation tournament as of 2026.

The coming changes will see the competition feature an initial stage of 16 groups made up of three teams, while a knockout stage will comprise the remaining 32 sides.

The tournament is to be completed within 32 days and will include a total of 80 matches compared to its previous number of 64.

Despite the increase, the eventual winners of the tournament will still play seven matches - the same number as in the previous incarnation of the cup.