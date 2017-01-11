Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says that he does not regret snubbing England for the Ivory Coast.

Wilfried Zaha has insisted that he does not regret selecting to represent Ivory Coast rather than England.

The Crystal Palace winger was eligible to play on the international stage with the Three Lions, and got a taste of it by featuring in two friendlies against Sweden and Scotland in 2012 and 2013 respectively.

However, last year Zaha, who was born in Abidjan, switched his allegiance to the Ivory Coast, and was allowed to do so having never represented England in a competitive match.

Zaha switched his international allegiance in 2016, despite reported overtures from Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate to reconsider, and the Crystal Palace star is now gearing up for the Africa Cup of Nations with the reigning champions.

The 24-year-old, who was born in Abidjan, made two appearances for England in friendlies against Sweden and Scotland in 2012 and 2013, respectively, meaning that he was eligible to represent the country of his birth due to never representing the European nation in a competitive fixture.

"I left for England and I did not return to the [Ivory Coast] so I did all my schooling in my adopted country and it was most normal that I played for the England youth teams," Zaha told the national side's official website.

"For the past four years, I have had ample time to analyse my situation and to take into account the solicitations of the Ivorian Football Association. Now I have made my choice. Now I want to play with the Ivory Coast.

"It has been rewarding, firstly because I am proud to play for my country, then because the Ivorian selection has quality players and has always been a reservoir of talent. So I made the right choice and I do not regret it."

Zaha and his teammates are preparing for Ivory Coast's opening Africa Cup of Nations clash against Togo, scheduled for January 16.