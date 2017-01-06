World Cup
Paul Gascoigne back in rehab to tackle long-running struggle with alcoholism

Former Spurs and England player Paul Gascoigne looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at White Hart Lane on April 7,
Former England footballer Paul Gascoigne enters rehab to "get free of his demons" following a long-running battle with alcoholism.
Former England football star Paul Gascoigne has re-entered rehab in order to deal with his long-running problem with alcohol.

The ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder has been battling against addiction for the large majority of his adult life.

The 49-year-old's latest stint in rehab has been confirmed by his spokesman Terry Baker via the Facebook page of agency A1 Sporting Speakers.

The former Newcastle United player, who fractured his skull after allegedly getting kicked down a London hotel staircase, is believed to have been struggling to cope with the death of his 22-year-old nephew Jay Kerrigan-Gascoigne.

According to the Sunderland Echo, the young man, who had mental health issues, was found dead at his girlfriend's flat in Gateshead last year.

With regards to Gascoigne's decision to enter rehab, Baker said in a statement: "Paul wants to let everyone know that he has gone into rehab. We have spent nearly every day helping him through his annus horribilis since Jay passed away.

"He is making a serious effort to get free of his demons and trying to become alcohol free for 2017. I'm not religious at all but if any of you are, say a prayer for him."

Gascoigne, who was capped 57 times at England level, also played for Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton and Burnley during his career.

Paul Gascoigne 'breaks down' after hotel brawl
