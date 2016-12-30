Paul Gascoigne is pictured looking worse for wear following an incident at a London hotel that left him requiring 12 stitches.

England legend Paul Gascoigne has been pictured in a gaunt and dishevelled state following an attack at a London hotel on Tuesday night.

The 49-year-old, who has battled alcoholism for a number of years, was reportedly kicked down a staircase after getting into a drunken row with a member of the public.

Gascoigne recently vowed to get back on the straight and narrow in 2017, but The Mirror today pictures the ex-Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur hero looking worse for wear.

Police were called to the Ace Hotel in Shoreditch at 6pm on Tuesday after the incident took place, which left Gascoigne with a broken skull and requiring 12 stitches.

Gascoigne has not been directly involved in football since a spell as Kettering Town manager in 2005, but his life has since been played out in public due to his alcohol-related issues.