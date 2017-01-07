New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
© SilverHub
The Chinese Super League are reportedly prepared to offer record wages of £800,000 a week in order to land "an England player in his prime".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 13:52 UK

The Chinese Super League are reportedly preparing an offer of £800,000 a week for a top English player, with Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli top of the wishlist.

Shanghai Shenhua made Carlos Tevez the world's highest-earning player last month with a £615,000-a-week deal, but according to the Daily Mail, the league are now prepared to top that figure, having set their sights on "an England player in his prime".

Everton's Ross Barkley and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge have also been linked with a switch to the Far East as clubs look to add a "credible" talent to the developing league.

Many of the players who have made the switch to the CSL are in the latter stages of their playing careers, with the likes of Tevez, Jon Mikel Obi, Graziano Pelle and Demba Ba all making the move in the last 12 months.

CSL side Shanghai SIPG have also been linked with a world-record £127m bid for Borussia Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Read Next:
Leverkusen 'looking to sell Javier Hernandez'
>
View our homepages for Harry Kane, Dele Alli, Carlos Tevez, Ross Barkley, Daniel Sturridge, Jon Mikel Obi, Graziano Pelle, Demba Ba, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'
 Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen 'looking to sell striker Javier Hernandez'
 Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
Jurgen Klopp happy Pep Guardiola press conference took heat off Liverpool
Klopp urges players to "keep on going"Jon Flanagan 'to see out Burnley loan'Liverpool's Chirivella sent out on loanRagnar Klavan: 'I am always improving'Coutinho not ready for comeback
Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearReading closing in on Liverpool defender?Firmino eyes long-term stay at LiverpoolReport: Klopp has £40m transfer budgetMatip, Nyom left out of Cameroon squad
> Liverpool Homepage
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'
 Javier Hernandez of Bayer Leverkusen in action during his side's Champions League Group E clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on November 2, 2016
Bayer Leverkusen 'looking to sell striker Javier Hernandez'
 Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Bernardeschi (R) celebrates with Slovenian midfielder Josip Ilicic after scoring a goal during the UEFA Europa League group I football match between Basel and Fiorentina at the St Jakob stadium in Basel on November 26
Report: Tottenham Hotspur turn attention to Fiorentina's Federico Bernardeschi
Spurs, Saints 'consider Mark Uth move'Pochettino wants even more from EriksenPochettino: 'Alli one of best players in England'Eric Dier: 'Spurs have bigger targets'Pochettino: 'Dele Alli was fantastic'
Pochettino hails "massive victory"Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'Conte backs Spurs for title challengeCahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'Result: Dele Alli double ends Chelsea's winning run
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More England News
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'
 Former Spurs and England player Paul Gascoigne looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Everton at White Hart Lane on April 7,
Paul Gascoigne back in rehab to tackle long-running struggle with alcoholism
 Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Hull City at Selhurst Park on April 25, 2015
England international Wilfried Zaha included in final Ivory Coast squad
Southgate: 'Rooney still has big part to play'Paul Gascoigne 'breaks down' after hotel brawlAllardyce: 'England exit was darkest moment'Conte: 'Pity to lose Steve Holland'Butland 'still three months from return'
Steve Holland named England assistantKaramoko Dembele makes England debutFA to appeal FIFA fine over poppiesHome nations handed fines for poppy displaysFA and Nike extend England kit deal
> England Homepage


Live Football
FA Cup
International Friendlies
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Serie A
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand