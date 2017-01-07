Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'

The Chinese Super League are reportedly prepared to offer record wages of £800,000 a week in order to land "an England player in his prime".

The Chinese Super League are reportedly preparing an offer of £800,000 a week for a top English player, with Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli top of the wishlist.

Shanghai Shenhua made Carlos Tevez the world's highest-earning player last month with a £615,000-a-week deal, but according to the Daily Mail, the league are now prepared to top that figure, having set their sights on "an England player in his prime".

Everton's Ross Barkley and Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge have also been linked with a switch to the Far East as clubs look to add a "credible" talent to the developing league.

Many of the players who have made the switch to the CSL are in the latter stages of their playing careers, with the likes of Tevez, Jon Mikel Obi, Graziano Pelle and Demba Ba all making the move in the last 12 months.

CSL side Shanghai SIPG have also been linked with a world-record £127m bid for Borussia Dortmund frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.