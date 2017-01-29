Jan 29, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​The Den
Millwall
vs.
Watford

Team News: Millwall unchanged as they host Watford in FA Cup

Neil Harris during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 28, 2013
© Getty Images
Millwall are unchanged as they welcome Watford to The Den for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 11:21 UK

Millwall manager Neil Harris has opted for an unchanged starting XI as the Lions welcome Watford to The Den for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Reading loanee Jake Cooper, who was handed his debut in the Bradford City draw, will again deputise for the injured Shaun Hutchinson in the heart of defence.

Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri, meanwhile, had decided to make wholesale changes to his side, with seven players who started in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth not included from the off today.

Adrian Mariappa makes his first start since rejoining the club from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, while Ben Watson is included from the start since the EFL Cup tie with Gillingham in August.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Craig, Cooper, Thompson, Williams, Onyedinma, Morison, Gregory, O'Brien
Subs: King, Romeo, Ferguson, Martin, Abdou, Worrall, Wallace

Watford: Pantilimon, Mariappa, Kaboul, Britos, Djedje, Doucoure, Watson, Guedioura, Mason, Okaka, Sinclair
Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue

Follow all the action from The Den with Sports Mole's live text commentary.

Jed Wallace of Portsmouth attacks during the Capital One Cup First Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth at The Goldsands Stadium on August 06, 2013
Read Next:
Wolves midfielder joins Millwall on loan
>
View our homepages for Neil Harris, Jake Cooper, Walter Mazzarri, Shaun Hutchinson, Adrian Mariappa, Ben Watson, Football
Your Comments
More Millwall News
Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Millwall vs. Watford
 Neil Harris during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 28, 2013
Team News: Millwall unchanged as they host Watford in FA Cup
 Jed Wallace of Portsmouth attacks during the Capital One Cup First Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth at The Goldsands Stadium on August 06, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder joins Millwall on loan
FA reveals televised FA Cup fixturesMan United face Wigan in FA Cup fourth roundMillwall warn of possible Kent moveMillwall 'fully supportive' of HarrisReport: West Ham eye Mahlon Romeo
Millwall chief executive joins FAMillwall sign Calum Butcher from BurtonMillwall sign Irish defender Paul RooneyMillwall sign Plymouth winger Gregg WildeResult: Barnsley secure promotion to Championship
> Millwall Homepage
More Watford News
Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Live Commentary: Millwall vs. Watford
 Neil Harris during the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Leeds United at The Den on September 28, 2013
Team News: Millwall unchanged as they host Watford in FA Cup
 Odion Ighalo celebrates scoring with Nathan Ake during the FA Cup game between Arsenal and Watford on March 13, 2016
Walter Mazzarri confirms offers for Watford striker Odion Ighalo
Watford sign M'Baye Niang on loanForest 'make loan approach for Sinclair'Shanghai Shenhua 'want Odion Ighalo'Watford sign Mauro Zarate from FiorentinaResult: Afobe rescues point for Cherries
Team News: Two changes for BournemouthWatford reject two Odion Ighalo bids?Report: West Brom in talks to sign IghaloWatford plan move for Fiorentina striker?Watford close to Max Gradel deal?
> Watford Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Scunthorpe UnitedScunthorpe28177456282858
2Sheffield UnitedSheff Utd29176653341957
3Bolton WanderersBolton27155736211550
4Fleetwood Town29148743301350
5Bradford CityBradford291213436241249
6Rochdale27143104136545
7Southend UnitedSouthend28111074035543
8Bristol Rovers29126114850-242
9Peterborough UnitedPeterborough2811894037341
10Millwall2711794240240
11Charlton AthleticCharlton2791263527839
12Walsall2891183638-238
13AFC Wimbledon2791083833537
14Oxford UnitedOxford Utd27107103430437
15MK Dons2797113837134
16Northampton TownNorthampton2996144248-633
17Gillingham2888123544-932
18Port Vale2788113142-1132
19Shrewsbury TownShrewsbury2978142841-1329
20Swindon TownSwindon2978142742-1529
21Bury2976164658-1227
22Chesterfield2875162845-1726
23Oldham AthleticOldham28510131630-1425
24Coventry CityCoventry2849152342-1921
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand