Millwall are unchanged as they welcome Watford to The Den for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Millwall manager Neil Harris has opted for an unchanged starting XI as the Lions welcome Watford to The Den for Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round clash.

Reading loanee Jake Cooper, who was handed his debut in the Bradford City draw, will again deputise for the injured Shaun Hutchinson in the heart of defence.

Hornets boss Walter Mazzarri, meanwhile, had decided to make wholesale changes to his side, with seven players who started in the 2-2 draw at Bournemouth not included from the off today.

Adrian Mariappa makes his first start since rejoining the club from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window, while Ben Watson is included from the start since the EFL Cup tie with Gillingham in August.

Millwall: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Craig, Cooper, Thompson, Williams, Onyedinma, Morison, Gregory, O'Brien

Subs: King, Romeo, Ferguson, Martin, Abdou, Worrall, Wallace

Watford: Pantilimon, Mariappa, Kaboul, Britos, Djedje, Doucoure, Watson, Guedioura, Mason, Okaka, Sinclair

Subs: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue

