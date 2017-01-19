New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder joins Millwall on loan

Jed Wallace of Portsmouth attacks during the Capital One Cup First Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth at The Goldsands Stadium on August 06, 2013
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jed Wallace returns to Millwall on loan for the rest of the season.
Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Jed Wallace has returned to League One side Millwall on loan for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has made just one substitute appearance for the Midlands side since Paul Lambert took the reins at Molineux in November and now rejoins the Lions a year on from his previous loan spell.

"Jed has found it difficult to break into the team over the last couple of months, and he needs to be playing regular football," said Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell. "He had a very successful loan with Millwall at this time last year, and hopefully he can repeat that at a good club battling for promotion to the Championship.

"All parties will see how the loan progresses over the next few months, and then we can re-assess the situation in the summer."

Millwall manager Neil Harris said: "I'm delighted [to get the deal over the line]. Jed came in for a period last season and gave us a real lift. He gave some real strong performances, too.

"We've been in a really good place on the pitch in the last few weeks. We need that competition for places and to have players that can be called upon when needed.

"Jed knows us and enjoyed his time here. Last year, he was a short-term gain, but this year, we're looking to the future - he's a young man. Jed's focus is to come in and help us make sure we're in the top six come the end of the season."

Wallace joined Wolves from Portsmouth in May 2015 in a £329,000 deal.

