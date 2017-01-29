Live Commentary: Millwall vs. Watford

Millwall manager Neil Harris looks on during the Johnstone's Paint Trophy match between Millwall and Northampton Town at The Den on October 6, 2015
Join Sports Mole for live coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Millwall and Watford at The Den.
Sunday, January 29, 2017

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Millwall and Watford at The Den.

The Hornets head into this game sitting 39 places above their London rivals in the English pyramid, but have just two wins in their last 11 games in all competition.

Millwall were given a boost in the week with news that a compulsory purchase order for land around their ground had been rejected, and they will now be aiming to keep alive their cup journey to match the heroics of 2004.

Follow all of the action as it unfolds in South London with our extensive updates below.


11.38amMillwall, who have now been selected as the home side in each of their last seven FA Cup matches, may come into this game as underdogs - there are 39 places between the sides, after all - but the fact that they so easily brushed aside Bournemouth in round three, coupled with their opponents this time around also going with a largely second-string side, you have to fancy them to pull off another upset today.

11.36amManager Neil Harris was among the players on that fateful day in Cardiff 13 years ago, and he is now plotting to take the Lions into round five of the FA Cup for the third time in six years - not bad for a team that has spent all but two years of its existence outside of the top flight. Their win over Bournemouth at the start of this month was just their second against top-flight opposition in 11 attempts, though, with the other coming against Aston Villa in round four in 2013.

11.34amDID YOU KNOW? Millwall reached the final in 2004 when famously going all the way only to come unstuck against giants of the competition Manchester United. A 3-0 defeat in Cardiff may have been tough to take but it certainly provided memories for a lifetime, although it was hardly a one-off in terms of putting together a run in this competition as they also reached the final four in 2013. Prior to that, they last made it that far in 1937.

11.32amCherries boss Eddie Howe was criticised following that defeat here earlier this month, but he argued that the side fielded was still good enough to see off mid-table League One opposition. He certainly had a point, but how often do we see Premier League sides rotate their squad and come unstuck against the so-called minnows of the English system. Mazzarri may learn that the hard way over the next couple of hours, with his side showing seven changes from last time out.

11.30amMillwall face fellow playoff chasers Southend and Rochdale over the next few weeks, which should give a clearer indication as to how realistic their hopes of a return to the Championship really are. In terms of their FA Cup prospects, they have already made it through three rounds to make it this far to get here, beating Southend 1-0, Braintree 5-2 and, most impressive of the lot, Bournemouth 3-0 in the last round.

11.28amThe Lions hit a dismal run of form in September and early October that looked likely to cost them a chance of putting together a run for the playoffs; a run that included two draws and then four defeats in succession. They have since recovered and are now unbeaten in six, although each of their last three games - all away from home - have ended in draws. They are still very much in the top-six picture, though, sitting five points off their target for the season.

11.26amMillwall with a chance to continue the feel-good factor around the club this afternoon, then, just days after it was announced that a compulsory purchase order for land around their Den home had been rejected. The whole affair - too complicated to go into right now - is not quite over just yet, but for now attention can turn back towards putting together another cup run to match that of 2004 when making it all the way to the final of this competition.

11.24amWatford manager Walter Mazzarri becomes the latest Premier League chief to chop and change his side in the FA Cup, making seven changes in all from the draw with Bournemouth last time out. Adrian Mariappa is among those to come in - his first appearance for the Hornets since returning to the club from Crystal Palace last summer. Millwall are unchanged, meanwhile, with loanee Jake Cooper continuing to deputise for Shaun Hutchinson in the heart of defence.

Adrian Mariappa in action for Crystal Palace on December 26, 2014© Getty Images


11.22amCertainly an experienced bench for Watford, as they can call upon the likes of Capoue, Cleverly, Cathcart and Deeney. In terms of the hosts, third-round goalscorer Shane Ferguson remains among the subs and recent signing Wallace could also play a part at some stage if called upon. No place in the squad for Zarate and Holebas as far as the Hornets are concerned, as both miss out through suspension.

11.20amBENCH WATCH!

MILLWALL SUBS: King, Romeo, Ferguson, Martin, Abdou, Worrall, Wallace

WATFORD SUBS: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue


11.18amA little surprised to see Deeney sit this one out, with Mazzarri requiring a win to keep supporters on his side. The Englishman, who recently bagged his milestone 100th goal at Vicarage Road, has five in 24 this term - two of those coming in his last five. As it is, Stefano Okaka again has a chance to impress in the Watford attack, while Sinclair could make his last appearance for the club for some time if recent press reports are to be believed.

11.16amHeurelho Gomes, Sebastian Prodl, Christian Kabasele, Etienne Capoue, Tom Cleverley, Jose Holebas and Troy Deeney are the seven players to make way from that meeting with Bournemouth last weekend. Holebas was ineligible to feature due to the accumulation of 10 yellow cards, and thus an automatic two-game ban, while new recruit Mauro Zarate also has to sit this one out - not that he would have started anyway - due to a suspension carried over from his time in Italy.

11.14amBen Watson also makes his first start since the EFL Cup tie with Gillingham in August, and the experienced midfielder captains this second-string Hornets side at The Den. Costel Pantilimon, Brice Dja Djedje, Adlene Guedioura, Brandon Mason and Jerome Sinclair are the other five players to come back into the fold, with the latter - linked with an array of Championship sides of late - among the goals in the last round against Burton.

11.12amIn terms of the visitors, Walter Mazzarri has - perhaps unsurprisingly given what we saw from other top-flight sides on Saturday - made a raft of changes to his starting lineup. Seven alterations in all from the 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last weekend, including a first start for Adrian Mariappa since rejoining the club from Crystal Palace in the summer transfer window. His last run-out for the Hornets came five years ago!

11.10amCooper enjoyed himself last week when making his Millwall bow, giving the Lions an assured presence at the back that may otherwise have been lacking in Hutchinson's absence. Jed Wallace has also come in on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers since the win over Bournemouth in the last round, but he has to settle for a place among the subs, while Adam Smith is struggling with a knock and misses out.

11.08amStarting with a look at the home team, manager Neil Harris has opted to go with an unchanged side from the one that battled to a draw with Bradford City last weekend. Centre-back Shaun Hutchinson has been struggling with a calf issue and has failed to shake that off in time to feature this afternoon, so Reading loanee Jake Cooper - handed his debut at Valley Parade - will again deputise in defence

11.06amTEAM NEWS!

MILLWALL XI: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Craig, Cooper, Thompson, Williams, Onyedinma, Morison, Gregory, O'Brien

WATFORD XI: Pantilimon, Mariappa, Kaboul, Britos, Djedje, Doucoure, Watson, Guedioura, Mason, Okaka, Sinclair


11.04amNow it is the turn of Manchester United, Hull City and Watford - three teams with differing targets for the campaign, but three teams that will see anything other than victories today as a major disappointment. All focus over the next few hours will be on the Hornets, as they face rivals Millwall for the first time ever in this famous competition. Plenty to get through between now and kickoff, so let us check out some confirmed team news from The Den.

11.02amLiverpool, Crystal Palace and Southampton were the three Premier League sides to drop out of the competition on Saturday afternoon, while Tottenham Hotspur required two late goals to overcome a valiant effort from Wycombe Wanderers. Credit also to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Oxford United who overcome Liverpool and Newcastle United respectively, but the result of the day belongs to Lincoln City who beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 to create some club history.

11.00amHello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Millwall and Watford at The Den. The Hornets head into this match sitting 39 places above their London rivals in the English pyramid, but a run of just two wins in their last 11 games in all competitions - one of those coming against Burton Albion in the last round - has seen the pressure grow on boss Walter Mazzarri.

Jed Wallace of Portsmouth attacks during the Capital One Cup First Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Portsmouth at The Goldsands Stadium on August 06, 2013
