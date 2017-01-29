Live Commentary: Millwall vs. Watford

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the FA Cup fourth-round tie between Millwall and Watford at The Den.
The Hornets head into this game sitting 39 places above their London rivals in the English pyramid, but have just two wins in their last 11 games in all competition.
Millwall were given a boost in the week with news that a compulsory purchase order for land around their ground had been rejected, and they will now be aiming to keep alive their cup journey to match the heroics of 2004.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds in South London with our extensive updates below.
© Getty Images
MILLWALL SUBS: King, Romeo, Ferguson, Martin, Abdou, Worrall, Wallace
WATFORD SUBS: Gomes, Prodl, Cleverley, Deeney, Cathcart, Janmaat, Capoue
MILLWALL XI: Archer, Cummings, Webster, Craig, Cooper, Thompson, Williams, Onyedinma, Morison, Gregory, O'Brien
WATFORD XI: Pantilimon, Mariappa, Kaboul, Britos, Djedje, Doucoure, Watson, Guedioura, Mason, Okaka, Sinclair