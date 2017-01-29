Jan 29, 2017 at 11am UK at ​Estadio Benito Villamarin
Real Betis
1-1
Barcelona
Alegria (75')
Petros (67'), Castro (78')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Suarez (90')
Pique (43'), Rakitic (70'), Gomes (78')

Luis Enrique wants goalline technology to be implemented in Spain

Barcelona manager Luis Enrique speaks to the media on December 5, 2016
© SilverHub
Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique wants Spanish football to introduce goalline technology after his side were denied by a poor refereeing decision in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Real Betis.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 16:37 UK

Barcelona head coach Luis Enrique has called for Spanish football to introduce goalline technology after his side were denied by a poor refereeing decision in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Real Betis.

The hosts had taken the lead in the 75th minute but shortly after the restart, Aleix Vidal's pass was diverted over the Betis line by Cristiano Piccini.

However, match officials did not award the goal, and even though Luis Suarez equalised in the 90th minute, the draw ended up leaving Barcelona with further ground to make up in the La Liga title race.

"I've seen the photo but the referees need help, whether it's with technology and in cases when it ends up hurting us or benefiting us," Enrique told Sky Sports News.

The Premier League implemented Hawk-Eye technology at the start of the 2013-14 season to determine whether the ball has crossed the line and similar systems exist in Serie A, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga.

