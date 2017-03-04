Claude Puel names an unchanged starting lineup for Southampton's trip to Watford.

Claude Puel has named an unchanged starting lineup for Southampton's trip to Watford.

Fraser Forster is able to take his place between the sticks despite suffering a thigh problem in the Saints' EFL Cup final loss to Manchester United last time out, while Virgil van Dijk and Charlie Austin remain out with ankle and shoulder issues respectively.

Manolo Gabbiadini, who has now bagged five goals in his first three appearances for the club, continues to lead the attack.

Watford, meanwhile, show two changes from last Saturday's stalemate with West Ham United.

Daryl Janmaat is rested with a groin injury, while Mauro Zarate has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury sustained against the Hammers.

Sebastian Prodl and Stefano Okaka, who began the last game among the substitutes, start in their stead.

Watford: Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Britos, Holebas; Cleverley, Behrami, Capoue, Niang; Deeney, Okaka

Subs: Arlauskis, Mariappa, Cathcart, Zuniga, Doucoure, Stewart, Success

Southampton: Forster; Soares, Stephens, Yoshida, Bertrand; Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse; Tadic, Redmond, Gabbiadini

Subs: Hassan, Caceres, McQueen, Clasie, Boufal, Long, Rodriguez