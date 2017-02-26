Feb 26, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Wembley
Southampton
2-3
Man UtdManchester United
Gabbiadini (45', 48')
Romeu (18'), Stephens (40'), Redmond (56')
FT(HT: 1-2)
Ibrahimovic (19', 87'), Lingard (38')
Herrera (24'), Lingard (41')

Claude Puel calls for video technology to be introduced

Southampton manager Claude Puel before his side's Premier League match against Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Southampton boss Claude Puel claims that the decision to rule out a Manolo Gabbiadini goal was a potential turning point and says video technology should be introduced.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 26, 2017 at 20:12 UK

Claude Puel has suggested that video technology should be introduced to English football after seeing Southampton denied a clear goal in their EFL Cup final meeting with Manchester United.

Saints striker Manolo Gabbiadini thought he had given his side the lead early on at Wembley Stadium when tapping home from a Cedric Soares cross, only for the officials to rule out the goal for an offside infringement.

The contentious call was made due to Ryan Bertrand being ahead of the ball when it came into the box, but he was not directly involved in play at the far post and Italian poacher Gabbiadini - who went on to score two legitimate goals in the 3-2 thriller - was stood onside.

Puel believes that there is a simple way to stop a similar error being made in the future, though he also accepted that no complaints can be made on this occasion.

"We scored first, the decision was not for us. I'm proud of my players for a fantastic game," he told reporters. "It's a big disappointment of course with today, with the quality of the game. I'm proud of course of my players.

"Perhaps [the disallowed was a turning point], it's always better to go 1-0 up. I would like of course the video for the future, for this situation for example.

"But for the moment football is without video, and sometimes a bad decision arrives against us or another team, it's important to accept this. But I am also disappointed for the players, for the fans. I would like to say that for the fans, because we had the support today in the game."

Gabbiadini is the fourth Italian player to score in the League Cup final and just the second player to do so twice against Manchester United after Dean Saunders.

Claude Puel watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Southampton on December 14, 2016
Read Next:
Claude Puel: 'United were too clinical'
>
View our homepages for Claude Puel, Manolo Gabbiadini, Cedric Soares, Ryan Bertrand, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Dean Saunders, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 2-3 Manchester United - as it happened
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts after scoring during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Result: Late Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal sees Manchester United win EFL Cup
 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in action during the Premier League clash with Liverpool at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Jose Mourinho hails "outstanding" Zlatan Ibrahimovic after Wembley double
Puel calls for introduction of video technologyClaude Puel: 'United were too clinical'Team News: Rooney on United bench for EFL Cup FinalPuel confident of dealing with IbrahimovicGiggs talks up importance of EFL Cup win
Puel wary of "clinical" IbrahimovicCaceres to make debut in EFL Cup final?Mkhitaryan ruled out of EFL Cup finalPreview: Southampton vs. Manchester UnitedUnited duo doubtful for League Cup final
> Southampton Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
16Middlesbrough26410121928-922
17Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
18Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 